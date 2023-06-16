FLORENCE, S.C. – With the rich tradition South Florence High has on the softball field, there are seemingly bigger and bigger shoes to fill each spring, Payton Perry said.

“We lose great players every year it seems like,” the SFHS pitcher said. “So somebody just really has to step up and fill in (those) shoes.”

And for this past season, it was Perry who climbed into that much bigger role – and thrived.

While helping the Bruins capture their first lower state title since 2009, the South Florence right-hander shined not only in the circle, but at the plate as well to earn the Morning News Softball Player of the Year honor.

On the mound, Perry was one of the top pitchers in the area with 21 victories to her credit to go along with a 1.90 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 184 1/3 innings.

It was the next step in an ongoing process for the rising junior, who has been the go-to ace for South since her eighth-grade year.

“I just really wanted to keep the other teams off-balance,” Perry said of her approach this season. “Keeping them with the offspeed away and then jamming them in when I could – just working on hitting my spots.

“…Last year I tried to work on getting better spins; working off the plate on my offspeed and I think for next year I’m really just going to focus on getting faster.”

Batting cleanup, she was also the team’s top run-producer with a Pee Dee-leading 48 runs driven in to go along with a .359 average that saw her collect five doubles, eight triples and two home runs.

“I try not to get in my head too much about it,” Perry said. “I just go out there and swing at the pitch I want and not have so much pressure on myself – just relax in the box.”

She also had a knack for bouncing back in key moments this season both in the circle and at the plate.

In the bracket championship, she was chased during a 12-0 loss to Lugoff-Elgin, but came back next game to strike out eight in the clinching 7-4 victory.

The same was true against rival West Florence, who won both the regular-season matchups and the 4A lower state championship series opener. But Perry was at her best next game – striking out seven and allowing just one unearned run.

She also was part of the comeback victory against the Knights in the series finale, going 1 for 3 with a double and a RBI.

Against Catawba Valley in the state title series, she was 3 for 4 with two RBI in a strong Game 2 performance.

“That was something really big that we wanted to do this year was at least make it to the state (championship),” Perry said. “…We did come up short at the end, but we still had a great season overall and I was glad I could do what could for our seniors this year.”

Perry isn’t concentrating on just herself for next season, but rather the team as a whole as the Bruins look to take that final step to a championship.

“I try to focus on the team because we can all be great together,” she said. “So I try not to put so much on me, I just try to be a great teammate so we can all be a great team.”