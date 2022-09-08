South Florence's running game becomes major factor

FLORENCE, S.C. – While opponents tried to contain South Florence's passing attack, its running game broke loose.

During the fourth-ranked Bruins’ 35-8 win Friday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Sellers threw for two touchdowns. But what made the margin more than six points were rushing scores by Raleigh Jett, Latrell McClary and Shikeem Shilow.

LaNorris Sellers, the Bruin behind this passing attack, of course is also a rushing threat.

“They worry about (Sellers) completing the deep ball, especially since our (season-opening) win over Goose Creek when he had three or four touchdown passes of over 30 yards,” South coach Drew Marlowe said. “As a result, we’ve been facing light boxes, and we’ve been able to run the football really well.”

South's offense is buying into Marlowe's mantra of taking what defenses allow.

“When you have a guy as talented as LaNorris, you want to push the ball downfield because you know you can,” Marlowe said. “But at the same time, we’ve got to be smart. And if they’re playing five defensive backs to take that away, then we’ve got to be disciplined enough to run the football and do what we’ve got to do to win the football game.”

South’s running game was a concern before this season began. Although Shilow (a state weightlifting champ) has been a go-to back, Marlowe said he’s questionable for Friday’s home game against Carolina Forest (7:05 p.m. kickoff) because of an ankle injury.

“We’re kind of still doing it by committee,” Marlowe said. “We’ve had other guys stepping up. And of course, LaNorris has been carrying it, and a handful of other guys have been carrying it. I wish (Sellers) would tuck it and run it a little bit more. We’re very thin at several positions, and running back is one of them. We’re working on keeping guys fresh and keeping a good, solid rotation. And, we’re continuing to do that.”

Marlowe credits that to the trenches.

“The offensive line and tight ends have been able to take over the game whenever we couldn’t get the pass game going,” Marlowe said. “We’ve been getting five yards consistently while handing the ball off, which is really good. So, we want to keep that up.”

But the praise doesn’t stop there.

“Our receivers have done a great job blocking,” Marlowe said. “Perimeter blocking is what turns a five-yard run into a 30- or 40-yard run. Explosive runs are the result of receivers blocking down the field. And we’ve got a lot of guys who are playing unselfishly and doing what’s best for the team.”

That trend will likely have to continue for the Class 4A Bruins (3-0) to remain undefeated. South and 5A Carolina Forest (1-2) recently won close games over Oceanside Collegiate. Based on that, this Panthers-Bruins matchup could go down to the wire.

“Carolina Forest is an extremely well-coached team,” Marlowe said. “(Panthers coach Marc Morris) has done a phenomenal job there. We both worked for coach Mark Barnes at Sumter; we run very similar offenses and very similar defenses. I think it will be a great game Friday.”

The game, on TV, will be a chance for South to avenge a 40-14 loss to the Panthers from 2020. Marlowe said that memory will keep his Bruins from looking ahead to the next week’s home game against South Pointe, the defending 4A state champ. South Pointe edged South Florence in triple overtime last regular season.

“(Carolina Forest QB Scott Saylor) is very accurate with a very high completion percentage,” Marlowe said. “He can run a little bit, too. We’ve got to force him to make tough throws and defend him.”

While South has the ball, small plays can also lead to big results.

“We’ve got to do a good job of completing balls underneath when coverage is heavy and take advantage of (run-pass-option plays) and stuff like that,” Marlowe said. “When you get the running game going, RPO’s then become a large factor in what we’re trying to do.”