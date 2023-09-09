COLUMBIA, S.C. − LaNorris Sellers certainly knows how to make a good first impression.

Sellers, the former South Florence High standout quarterback who guided the Bruins to an undefeated state championship season last year, entered the University of South Carolina's game against Furman late in the third quarter Saturday.

It took only five plays for Sellers to find the end zone. After a 4-yard run on his first play, he completed a 10-yard pass to Eddie Lewis on his first collegiate throw moments later.

Two plays after that, Sellers reared back and threw a 50-yard bomb to Tyshawn Russell for his first college TD.

But he wasn't done. Following an interception by the Gamecocks, Sellers completed two more passes on his next series with the second going for a 7-yard score to Nyck Harbor.

In his two drives, Sellers was 4 for 4 for 86 yards and two scores while also rushing twice for six yards.

The Gamecocks defeated Furman 47-21 to improve to 1-1 with a showdown at top-ranked Georgia slated for next week.