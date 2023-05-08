FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team is picking up another South Florence standout after Larissa Siders signed with the Stingers on Monday.

“It feels great because my sister (Angelle) just wrapped up her sophomore year there, and she told me how great the environment and the coach are,” the younger Siders said. “So I feel like I’ll flourish there as well as she did.”

Siders batted .357 through 25 games this season with 22 RBI and 28 stolen bases.

“I wanted to stay close to home so all of my friends and family could watch me,” Siders said of what drew her to Tech. “Having everyone there is going to give me the confidence and the boost to play better.”