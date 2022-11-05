South Florence's Sloan, West Florence's Burroughs shine at qualifiers

NEWBERRY, S.C. – In Saturday’s SCHSL Class 4A cross-country qualifiers at Newberry College, the South Florence girls’ Caelin Sloan placed third (19 minutes, 24.21 seconds) and West Florence's Kaleb Burroughs was fourth in his (17:05.68).

Hartsville’s Kaiti Nutt was sixth in her qualifier at 20:11.39. In the other girls’ qualifiers results, the Knights’ Kaylanna Burroughs was seventh at 20:12.63. West Florence was sixth as a team in its qualifier at 155. West’s boys were seventh in theirs at 224, and Hartsville was ninth at 240.

Hartsville’s Jonathan McIntosh was 12th in his qualifier (17:26.37).

In Friday’s Class A qualifiers at Newberry, the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics finished third with 121 points. The Hannah-Pamplico boys’ Adam Elliott was 14th in his qualifier (19:19.88).

In her Class A qualifier, East Clarendon’s Kira Owens was 12th (24:03.04). The Wolverines were fourth as a team with 119 points. Latta was sixth, meanwhile, at 155.

And in her qualifier, McBee’s Baylee Jackson was 15th (23:45.39). In his qualifier, Chesterfield’s Kinnick Lowe was 10th (17:56.87). The Chesterfield girls’ Kinsley Lowe was 11th in her qualifier at 21:42.58. The Chesterfield girls were fourth as a team with 143 points.