 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
GIRLS' GOLF

South Florence's Smith earns North South girls-golf honors

  • 0
South Florence, West Florence and Darlington Girls Golf

Anna Grace Smith hits a tee shot during the South Florence, West Florence and Darlington girls golf match, September 15, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/FILE

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Anna Grace Smith earned North-South honors and competed in the recent North-South tourney at Greenwood Country Club.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert