South Florence's state football championship continues in Florence Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's state football championship celebration continued in Saturday's Florence Christmas Parade. It's the latest salute to coach Drew Marlowe's Bruins, who won 57-30 over Northwestern in the SCHSL's Class 4A state championship game.

The Bruin cheerleaders and marching band also took part. After all, they also will commemorative rings for the state championship.

South athletic director Cody Slaughter is especially happy for his program's team to be included in Saturday's festivities.

"It's one of those things that happens so rarely. A state football championship is a hard thing to do," Slaughter said. "I'm really proud of our kids and coaches and the community and how the fans supported us at all the playoff games -- and even more so at the state final.

"This is a time for the community to see the kids and coaches who helped make this state championship possible," he added.

At least two important contributors to the state championship run were missing: Bruins coach Drew Marlowe and quarterback LaNorris Sellers because Sellers played Saturday afternoon in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Marlowe, before driving to Spartanburg to watch Sellers play, talked about the thrill of his team being included in a parade.

"I think it's really special for our kids to have the opportunities to be recognized for everything they've accomplished this year," Marlowe said. "I'm just happy they get to experience this today."

One experience is reconnecting with the fans who packed the visitor's stands in the lower-state final at A.C. Flora and brought a huge presence to Columbia's state championship game.

"It means everything to be out there and see all the people come out to celebrate us," Bruin center Nate McGee said. "They're all showing up and showing love and bringing the energy. That was a big help in those two final playoff games."

Bruins nose guard Richard Hobbs agrees.

"It means a lot," Hobbs said. "It's what I've worked for. We worked for (the 15-0 record) to get the ring and now we're just getting everything we've worked for and all the congratulations. We've felt the support throughout the whole season."

South running back Shikeem Shilow was especially happy to see yet another large fan turnout.

"It's how we built a family; we're together," Shilow said. "It's a family, and it feels good. I ain't going to lie."