South Florence's Terry signs with Newberry football

FLORENCE, S.C. − Two years ago, playing college football didn't seem like something that would really be possible for Malik Terry, he said.

But on Friday the South Florence High School standout running back capped off a stellar senior season by putting pen to paper and signing with Newberry College.

"It's a really great feeling," Terry said. "I just want to thank God, my coaching staff and all my teammates for helping me get settled in. It's a great opportunity.

"...(Newberry) is a great school, has a great coaching staff and it's a great football atmosphere there."

Terry rushed for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries this past season for the Bruins.