FLORENCE, S.C. – Things happened so quickly, Kennedy Williams wasn’t quite sure what to make of it.

Williams, a South Florence High senior, was facing North Augusta’s Giana Nault for the 285-pound 4A state wrestling crown Saturday at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.

Normally, Williams is a thrower in matches, she said. But this time, she took the words of her coach to heart.

“When she went to shoot on me, she put her right leg forward, at that’s an opportunity to go a do a single snap shot,” Williams said. “I got her down.”

Just 33 seconds in, Williams earned the pinfall to not only capture the first girls’ wrestling title in Bruins’ history, but the first on in the history of the young wrestling program overall.

The sudden ending to the match came as a bit of a shock to Williams to say the least.

“I was kind of like, ‘That was quick,’” she said. “…I expected it to be longer and for it to be that short, I was in shock in the moment.”

But as it started to sink in, Williams turned her attention to her opponent, she said.

“I helped her up and gave her a hug because she told me she was a sophomore and it was her first year,” Williams said. “…I told her after, ‘You have two more years, you got this.’ I just encouraged her.”

Williams shook the opposing coach’s hand as well and then celebrated with her own after a nerve-wracking day that ended in triumph.

The Bruins senior was quick to heap praise on her coaches, teammates, family and everyone that got her to where she was, she said.

“I’m of course happy; I’m grateful,” Williams said. “I really couldn’t do it without my teammates, my friends, my family and of course God. I know everybody’s saying I did it, but we really did it. It was we.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get here without my coaches. They put the work in with me, they helped me (and) my friends encouraged me.”

It was a unique moment for Williams, who had her first and last high school wrestling matches in the same season as she finished her career on top.

“I didn’t go into this year wrestling thinking that I would come out of it a state champ,” she said. “So it’s a very great feeling and I’m just extremely grateful.”