FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Kennedy Williams is continuing her softball career at the next level after signing with USC Union on Monday in a ceremony at the school.

“The feeling is outstanding; I’m excited to move on,” Williams said. “I’m just ready to start the next chapter of my life and grow as a player and as a person and make a difference.”

Kennedy, who earned the first girls’ and overall state wrestling championship for the Bruins this past season, will play first base and likely some outfield for the Bantams come next spring, she said.

“My coach (at USC Union) had a kind spirit and was very down-to-earth,” Williams said of what drew her there. “He also cares about players’ mental health, which I felt was very important with the transition to college and everything that goes with it, so that very much stood out to me.”