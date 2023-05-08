FLORENCE, S.C. – As a three-sport athlete at South Florence High, Katlyn Young-Coleman had a number of options to choose from in deciding the future of her athletic career.

It turns out that her newest sport, track & field, is the one she’ll be competing in at the next level.

Young-Coleman signed a National Letter of Intent to run track for Winthrop University on Monday in a ceremony help at the school.

This is only her first year in the sport, but in the end, it was the one she felt was the right fit as she prepares to compete for the NCAA Division I Eagles, who are in the Big South Conference.

“Track and field…it’s just more me,” said Young-Coleman, who also played volleyball and basketball for the Bruins during her career, and was part of the Bruins' back-to-back Region 6-4A championship teams on the hardcourt.

It was also a unique opportunity that presented itself at Winthrop to pursue not only the academic path she wanted, but one in athletics as well, she said.

“It feels good,” Young-Coleman said. “That was one of my top three schools that I chose because I was already enrolling there for education because I got an education scholarship. So adding on athletics was just a blessing.

“And it’s a nice campus and I want to go there.”

Young-Coleman competes in the 100-meter, 200-meter, long jump and 4x100 relay events for SFHS, and helped the Bruins capture the Region 6-4A championship this season.

But at the collegiate level, Young-Coleman said she'll more than likely focus on one event − the 100-meter.

“That’s my best one,” she said smiling.

Competing in her new sport at the collegiate level wasn’t something she initially set out to do, but it became more of possibility as the season went on, she added.

“It kind of developed over the months I’ve been running track & field so far,” Young-Coleman said. “…It’s been hard and easy at the same time, but I found the right coach. He’s a good coach, so I chose that school.”