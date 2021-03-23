Southeastern Baseball Classic canceled for 2021

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The 2021 Southeastern Baseball Classic has been canceled, Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey confirmed Tuesday.

The annual showcase pitting some of the top teams from around the Southeast against one another was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same is true this season.

All but one of the teams scheduled to compete in the April event are still under travel restrictions posed by the pandemic, Gainey said, so the decision was made to cancel this year's tournament as well.