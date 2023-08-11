DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As we draw closer and closer to the Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend, the track has a wide variety of experiences planned for the fans to enjoy. The Track Too Tough to Tame will feature a pair of NASCAR races, Sept. 2-3, but there will be plenty of other activities for the fans to experience.

Campers begin arriving on property Tuesday, Aug. 29. The first 100 camping guests to enter the gates will receive a special gift from the track. Members of the Darlington team ad I will make regular visits throughout the campgrounds with several different “surprise and delight” offerings. There will be live music in the Petty and Pearson Campgrounds Friday night and a live concert in the infield Saturday night. Campers can also participate in a cornhole tournament and a mini-golf challenge. There will be plenty of activation in the Fan Midway, including live music, driver Q&A sessions at the NASCAR Experience, driver and team merchandise haulers, a NASCAR Kids Zone, an eNASCAR Arcade and much more.

The 5th annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will take place Thursday, Aug. 31. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and gives fans the opportunity to take a lap around Darlington’s famed egg-shaped layout. Runners can register online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com. The race honors the life of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Sgt. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington.

Back by popular demand is the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade. The parade is set for Friday, Sept. 1, with the route beginning at Florence-Darlington Technical College and at the track. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are invited to the Florence-Darlington Technical College staging area, where they can take photos with their favorite haulers while enjoying music and food from local vendors. The haulers will depart FDTC at 6 p.m. and make their way through the city of Darlington before loading into the Cale Yarborough Cup Garage at 7 p.m.

The track will also feature a pre-race concert on Sunday, Sept. 3, with multi-Platinum country artist Michael Ray performing at the start-finish line for the fans. The concert begins at 4 p.m. Fans who purchase a Pre-Race Experience Pass will have an up-close-and-personal view of Michael Ray and his band from the pre-race stage.

Ray has had four No. 1 singles, including “Whiskey and Rain,” which topped the charts for two weeks in a row. He’s also had two Platinum-certified and four Gold-certified hits and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 70 times.

Heading into this weekend’s action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 12 drivers have clinched berths in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Three races remain, including back-to-back road courses at Indy and Watkins Glen, with the regular season finale being conducted at the always unpredictable Daytona International Speedway. That leads into the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500, Sunday, Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway, which once again will be the opening race of the playoffs.

A handful of high-profile drivers have yet to qualify for the playoffs, including former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (currently 55 points below the cutline); former Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric (53 points below); Daniel Suarez (five points below); and AJ Allmendinger (44 points below). Elliott and Cindric are in must-win situations if they want to be in the 16-driver playoff field at Darlington.

NASCAR racing action begins at Darlington Saturday, Sept. 2 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 which starts at 3:30 p.m. The Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, will take the Green Flag on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Both races will be broadcast live by the USA Network.

We are pointing towards a second-straight sellout crowd for Sunday’s race, so I encourage you to get your tickets, camping and pre-race experience passes now by visiting www.darlingtonrace.com or calling 866-459-7223.