SOUTHERN 500 NOTEBOOK: USC's Staley talks pace car, BYU

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Dawn Staley admitted to being nervous Sunday afternoon.

Not about anything on the basketball court of course, but about her role as the honorary pace car driver for the Cook Out Southern 500.

“But the practice session put me at ease,” the two-time national championship coach at South Carolina said. “As I get older, I don’t have a need for speed, but certainly being here, it gets your juices flowing.”

The practice session actually turned out to be a little disappointing, Staley added, as she was told should could only go 45 miles per hour.

“I do that in a 25 mph zone,” Staley said before emphatically adding, "I’m kidding, I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

Staley also commented on the similarities she saw between drivers and pit crews preparing for a race and her experiences as a coach preparing her squad for big games.

Namely what she saw out of Bubba Wallace, whom she met Sunday.

“He was calm,” Staley said. “He gets in a zone and obviously it’s like automatic because you’re preparing every single day. I haven’t gotten to the pit, but when I came in 2017, I saw it up close and personal. Everyone’s got a job to do and they do it quickly, efficiently (and) without a lot of fat to it. It has to be trim.

“I think seeing that up close, you can really see the inner workings of a team and how prepared you need to be to give yourself an edge; to give your team an edge out there on the track.”

Staley also talked about the recent decision to cancel a home-and-home series against BYU following a recent racial incident in which a Cougars fan allegedly yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player.

USC was slated to start off the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7 before traveling to Utah in 2023.

But on Friday, Staley called off the series – and further explained her reasoning Sunday.

“It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction obviously because I don’t knee-jerk anything,” she said. “I vetted it. I talked to various people that were a part of the situation and I just felt like…I slept on it a few nights and I woke up with the same just gut feeling that I should not put our players in that situation.”

Staley did not discuss the move beforehand with her players, she said, but told them Friday and they “nodded in affirmation” she said.

“I did not do it to condemn BYU; I did not do that,” Staley added. “This was a selfish decision. I was only thinking about South Carolina women’s basketball, and I wanted to handle it on my own. Not hopefully involve anyone else that had to deal with it – meaning our administrators, although coach (Ray) Tanner was really good about supporting it.

“…I just wanted to make sure our players didn’t have to endure that, because I don’t really have the words…if something were to happen in that manner, I don’t have the words to comfort them.”

Coastal QB McCall takes in NASCAR experience

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall went from the gridiron to the racetrack in a span of less than 24 hours.

In July McCall became the first college athlete to sign a NIL agreement with a NASCAR-owned race track. As part of the agreement, McCall was involved in a number of special events and appearances at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday.

He was unavailable Saturday because he was busy tossing three touchdowns and running for another score in the Chanticleers’ 38-28 victory over Army at Brooks Stadium.

“It’s awesome,” McCall said of being out at the track. “Quick turnaround, obviously a late game last night, but finished the way we wanted to. We played good and got the opportunity to come out here and bring some of my friends, so we’re super-excited to be out here today.”

McCall, who was born in Indian Trail, N.C., said he wasn’t too much of a NASCAR fan growing up but has enjoyed his experiences at the track since signing with Darlington Raceway.

“I always came to Myrtle Beach as a kid on vacation, so drove past this track many times and always got to see it from the outside, but never the inside," McCall said. "So when I got to come here and see how big this place really was and how special it is out here, it was really cool for me.”

Terry Labonte glad Darlington continues to thrive

It’s no secret Darlington Raceway and the Southern 500 are special parts of Terry Labonte’s legacy.

Labonte won his first Cup race in the 1980 Southern 500 and his last one in the 2003 Southern 500.

So the NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Cup Series champion was glad to see two races return to the track Too Tough to Tame and for the Southern 500 to stay on Labor Day weekend.

“It’s great to see them back with two races back here,” he said prior to Sunday’s race. “The last Southern 500…at that time they were gonna end (having it on) Labor Day weekend. Man I really felt that. I kind of like history and things like that, and to me the Southern 500 and Labor Day weekend – it just had to be. You can’t move that.

“But I’m glad it’s back and I’m glad they’ve got two races now. Sold-out crowd, so it should be a good event.”