Southern 500 to once again open NASCAR playoffs in 2022

Richmond Raceway will transition out of the playoff schedule after a four-year run, taking an Aug. 14 date. Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway will trade places in the postseason, with the Fort Worth track opening the Round of 12 on Sept. 25 and Vegas moving to the Round of 8 on Oct. 16. Kansas also shifts to earlier in the playoff rotation, taking the Sept. 11 slot.

“I think we have a really strong playoff slate right now,” Kennedy says. “That said, we want to keep it fresh, we want to keep it new, we want to keep it exciting, and I think with a lot of the great tracks that we have online, a lot of great tracks that we already have in our schedule, I think we’ve got a bunch of options to play with in the future. So excited about some of the changes we’ll see in ’22. I think, that said, as I think about ’23 and beyond, I think the opportunity for us to rotate some of those playoff venues will be there, something that we’ll definitely take a look at.”