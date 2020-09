A positive COVID-19 test would wreck most drivers' title hopes

“I’ve thought about that some, for sure,” said Chase Elliott, seeded fifth. “And just being smart. And trying to wash your hands and do all the things that we’re supposed to be doing from that standpoint. That’s really all we can do − right? − are the things that they’ve put out there for us and try to be smart about who you’re around and the environment you are in. So, from my end, I’m going to certainly try to think about some of that stuff some more and try to be as smart as possible and hope for the best. I mean, that’s really all we can do.”

Two-time Cook Out Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, thinks he has a pretty good system already in place for staying free of the coronavirus.

“I’m not doing anything additional. Whatever I’ve been doing has been successful,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, you don’t want to go anywhere new I would say. I think that we’ve got a good process. I monitor kind of my health and what not through some stuff that I have. I’m not really too concerned about it, but obviously anything can happen, so you never know.”

Harvick brought up that COVID-19 changes lives away from NASCAR, as well.