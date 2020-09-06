A positive COVID-19 test would wreck most drivers' title hopes

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was an Aug. 19 phone interview with Tyler Reddick, and his NASCAR Cup teammate Austin Dillon was in the midst of protocol after being forced to miss that previous weekend’s race at the Daytona oval because of a positive COVID-19 test.
To return, a driver must have two negative test results in a 24-hour frame, or 10-day period.
“I texted him (the day before this interview), and he’s feeling good. He’s just waiting on negative tests to come back, It’s just one of those things,” said Reddick, who then coughed.
“Jeez, now I’m coughing,” said Reddick, a Cup rookie who is not in the playoffs. “God, almighty.”
So it goes these days, the worry that drivers deal with amid this pandemic. Obviously, Reddick is healthy and good to go, because NASCAR would have announced if he had tested positive, too.
Dillon did get to return to racing that following weekend for the doubleheader at Dover, where he finished 15th and ninth. And, Dillon is in the playoffs, seeded 10th out of 16 drivers.
But unless a driver has a carload of bonus points, like regular-season champion and top playoff seed Kevin Harvick, a positive Covid-19 test from here on in would take away playoff hopes.
So, drivers must play things safe off the track.
"I'm probably not going to go to college and hit up a keg stand," joked Clint Bowyer, who is seeded 13th. "If you have COVID, you can't race. It's not a judgment call."
COVID-19 also is impacting sponsorship opportunities.
“The fact of the matter is that it’s definitely hurting us,” said two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who is seeded 14th for this year’s playoffs. "One of the best sponsors we have at Kyle Busch Motorsports with Safelite Autoglass is their opportunity and ability to be able to bring their customers and their worker that do all the safety glass fixing and repairing to the race track. They don’t have that opportunity to do that right now.
“We’ve certainly had some discussions with those guys about what’s going on with their business and also Toyota/TRD, they’ve been a huge benefit in that relationship, too, where they’ve been able to offer them some assistance on some projects and some work with stuff like that. No question, there’s definitely been partners that have come to the table and asked for some concessions on this season in not being able to promote as well and also to be able to bring guests and consumers to the track.”
But right now, the most prominent concern is a championship contender being taken out of contention because of a positive test.
“I’ve thought about that some, for sure,” said Chase Elliott, seeded fifth. “And just being smart. And trying to wash your hands and do all the things that we’re supposed to be doing from that standpoint. That’s really all we can do − right? − are the things that they’ve put out there for us and try to be smart about who you’re around and the environment you are in. So, from my end, I’m going to certainly try to think about some of that stuff some more and try to be as smart as possible and hope for the best. I mean, that’s really all we can do.”
Two-time Cook Out Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, thinks he has a pretty good system already in place for staying free of the coronavirus.
“I’m not doing anything additional. Whatever I’ve been doing has been successful,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, you don’t want to go anywhere new I would say. I think that we’ve got a good process. I monitor kind of my health and what not through some stuff that I have. I’m not really too concerned about it, but obviously anything can happen, so you never know.”
Harvick brought up that COVID-19 changes lives away from NASCAR, as well.
“It’s changed my whole life, my family’s whole life in the way that we do things,” said Harvick, who won the 2014 Southern 500, as well as that year’s points crown. “I travel by myself. I drive in the rental car by myself. I go to the motor home by myself. I get back in the rental car and I go home. We don’t go to the grocery store. We don’t go to any social events anywhere. My son doesn’t go to school. He’s now home schooled, so there’s really nothing that this whole situation hasn’t changed in our family’s life in order to try to create the safest environment that we can possibly create in our own little bubble, I guess you could say.
“It’s touched pretty much every portion of our life, trying to create an environment to be as safe as possible and do the things that we’ve done and learned throughout the year. I think the protocols and things that NASCAR has put in place for us at the racetrack, some may think it’s excessive or over the top, but I think when you look at the situation that we’re in and trying to get back to work, trying to keep working, trying to go by every state’s guidelines and county guidelines and make everybody happy it has to be extreme. So, I’m on the side of the fence that I would rather be overly cautious in trying to make sure that we do the things that are required to keep racing. I like going to work, and I like doing the things that I get to do on Sunday, and we’re trying to do our part in making sure we follow those procedures and guidelines.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!