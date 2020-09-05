Brandon Jones wins Sport Clips VFW 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. – There they went, round and round, their cars beatin’ and a bangin’ as they always do while navigating that fine line between gliding high along Darlington Raceway’s egg-shaped oval and smashing into its wall.

It happens year after year. One can just sub the names in and out every year. They call Darlington the track Too Tough to Tame for a reason.

On this Saturday, in the Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips VFW 200, those two names were Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin. With three laps left, Chastain was leading along the high groove before Hamlin tried to slip underneath and move ahead.

But Chastain’s No. 10 Chevy got into the wall, and Hamlin’s No. 54 Toyota followed.

Then came Brandon Jones, seemingly out of nowhere after not having led a lap all day. With two previous series wins this season, two drivers’ cars in front of him too busy battling each other for the previous 15 laps instead of the race track was too good of an opportunity to resist.

With two laps left, Chastain and Hamlin were side by side, their cars soon got into the wall and made contact with each other again before Jones’ Toyota outright took the lead himself for the final two laps and went on to take the checkered flag.