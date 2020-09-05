Brandon Jones wins Sport Clips VFW 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. – There they went, round and round, their cars beatin’ and a bangin’ as they always do while navigating that fine line between gliding high along Darlington Raceway’s egg-shaped oval and smashing into its wall.
It happens year after year. One can just sub the names in and out every year. They call Darlington the track Too Tough to Tame for a reason.
On this Saturday, in the Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips VFW 200, those two names were Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin. With three laps left, Chastain was leading along the high groove before Hamlin tried to slip underneath and move ahead.
But Chastain’s No. 10 Chevy got into the wall, and Hamlin’s No. 54 Toyota followed.
Then came Brandon Jones, seemingly out of nowhere after not having led a lap all day. With two previous series wins this season, two drivers’ cars in front of him too busy battling each other for the previous 15 laps instead of the race track was too good of an opportunity to resist.
With two laps left, Chastain and Hamlin were side by side, their cars soon got into the wall and made contact with each other again before Jones’ Toyota outright took the lead himself for the final two laps and went on to take the checkered flag.
“This is so big for Toyota. Myself, oh my gosh, this place is huge on so many levels on Southern 500 weekend,” Jones said. “We will take it. Three wins this year. We will keep going. I think more to come.”
Chastain led 43 laps and held on for second. Ryan Sieg placed third with Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin — a two-time Southern 500 champion and three-time Darlington Cup winner overall — completing the top five. This has been Hamlin’s lone Xfinity race of the season.
“How about THAT race, boys and girls?” Chastain quipped. “Goodness, gracious. That was crazy. That was awesome.”
Chastain admitted Hamlin’s car had more speed at the time, but he was simply doing all he could to hold on.
“Denny was fast, we all knew it,” Chastain said. “I was just trying to do all I could to put my car everywhere his wanted to be and not crazy. And, we kind of didn’t almost crash.
“But we did.”
And that was just fine with Jones.
“What a fun day for sure,” he said. This was crazy. I never thought we’d be beating Denny Hamlin at Darlington. But we’re just executed this race really well, I felt like. And I think that’s what really paid off for us.”
Jones finished 20th in May’s Toyota 200 at Darlington. But that also helped set the foundation for Saturday’s win.
“It’s a little bit of experience and a little bit of learning how to study the races and really take good notes,” Jones said. “I know it sounds easy and kind of self-explanatory, but I feel we took a good notebook. We came here after the lockdown and didn’t have a great race. But we had speed at the end of the day. We had the speed, and watched a bunch of film. So, we just put it all together and made a full race out of it.”
