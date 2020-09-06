DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: No fans in infield still surreal to Cup drivers

“It’s quiet,” two-time Cup champ Kyle Busch said. “You roll in on race morning and there’s nobody around. It’s just really quiet. It just seems like every track we’ve gone to has pretty much been a ghost town. We know how well these tracks flourish and how successful they’ve been, and we get good crowd counts, and I’m sure all the people that want to come to the races are just itching at the opportunity to be able to do so once everybody gets that release that it’s safe enough for everybody to come back to the track. We’re hoping that’s sooner rather than later.”

“It’s different,” he said. “It’s certainly not ideal, but we’re still able to put out a product on Sundays that people enjoy and it’s entertaining. Our sport probably looks as good or as it did before. It shows well on TV, even though there’s no one in the stands. The on-track action is no different. ... It stinks that they’re not there, because I wish that the fans could enjoy that playoff atmosphere, but also understand that we have to keep everyone safe. On the race tracks that we do have fans, you can feel that energy, you really can. Even though it’s just a few thousand people, that little bit does matter and you can certainly feel the intensity just a little bit different before and after a race. We’re hoping they get back to a race track soon. We certainly enjoy having them around. That’s why we’re out here doing this is to entertain them."