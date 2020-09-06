DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: No fans in infield still surreal to Cup drivers

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Although 8,000 fans were in the grandstands Sunday for the Southern 500, the infield remained devoid of them.
“It’s quiet,” two-time Cup champ Kyle Busch said. “You roll in on race morning and there’s nobody around. It’s just really quiet. It just seems like every track we’ve gone to has pretty much been a ghost town. We know how well these tracks flourish and how successful they’ve been, and we get good crowd counts, and I’m sure all the people that want to come to the races are just itching at the opportunity to be able to do so once everybody gets that release that it’s safe enough for everybody to come back to the track. We’re hoping that’s sooner rather than later.”
It’s also weird for Denny Hamlin, who had won two Southern 500s going into Sunday’s 71st edition.
“It’s different,” he said. “It’s certainly not ideal, but we’re still able to put out a product on Sundays that people enjoy and it’s entertaining. Our sport probably looks as good or as it did before. It shows well on TV, even though there’s no one in the stands. The on-track action is no different. ... It stinks that they’re not there, because I wish that the fans could enjoy that playoff atmosphere, but also understand that we have to keep everyone safe. On the race tracks that we do have fans, you can feel that energy, you really can. Even though it’s just a few thousand people, that little bit does matter and you can certainly feel the intensity just a little bit different before and after a race. We’re hoping they get back to a race track soon. We certainly enjoy having them around. That’s why we’re out here doing this is to entertain them."
New setting, new beginning
The NASCAR playoffs’ finale is in Phoenix this year instead of South Florida at Homestead, and Chase Elliott is just fine with that.
“I think it’s a good thing that it’s moving around,” he said. “ I think that’s a big plus. ... Luckily, we had a good run there at the beginning of the year. A lot has changed since then though, too, and people being better and competitors improving, so I think we’ll have some work to do when we go back. But I hope we’re a part of the final four for it to matter and hope we can take what we had there in the spring and make it better for that last race, if so.”
Hamlin then gave his thoughts on Phoenix.
“I like Phoenix Raceway in particular because they’ve really invested in that race track for the fans and their experience,” Hamlin said. “A lot of money has been put into there from the fan zone inside the race track around victory lane to the midway there as well. The fans have always come out to that race track in full force even when it’s just a regular season race. It’s very deserving to be the championship race. I always look forward to going to that race track and, like Richmond, it drives very much like a short track. You have to bring you’re A-game if you’re going to win there.”
Then, 2014 Southern 500 champ Kevin Harvick gave his thoughts.
“I think, for me, the first reaction was, ‘Man, we didn’t run very good there last year.’ The second reaction was, ‘We’ve had a lot of success there in the past,’ and when we got done with the first race, I realized that we were back on track and capable of being able to win races and be competitive there this year,” Harvick said. “Obviously, Phoenix for me is kind of like a second home racetrack just because of all the races that I’ve been able to run there and participate in and have a lot of fans that have watched me race there since the mid-90s. It’s a place that I’ve gone to watch races for a long time, so looking forward to being able to see how it all plays out and hopefully we can have some success there like we have in the past.”
Clutch in the pits
Harvick won May’s Real Heroes 400, and his pit-crew efforts to beat others off pit row played a huge part.
Harvick talked more earlier this week about the importance of teamwork.
I think for us it’s a lot of communication,” Harvick said. “Our engineers have a lot to do with that in the way that pit road is shaped, where your pit stalls are picked, so there’s a strategy behind everything. I think as you look at the things that we do on pit road it’s really the shape of the pit road, the strategy of the location of the pit stall and making sure that my gauges and things are set up to the way that I like them and something that works for me and our team to be able to maximize that, so it’s just like anything else, you want to maximize everything that you do on pit road, but there’s a lot of little details that go into making that happen.”
