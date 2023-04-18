DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway, in partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), announced today its 2nd annual FCA Too Tough To Ride charity cycling event presented by McLeod Health May 13.

The event will be held at 7 a.m. ET at Darlington Raceway, just hours before the superstars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to the track in the Shriners Children’s 200 and leave their own mark on the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

“We’re excited to offer fans the chance to see the track Too Tough To Tame up close and personal during a weekend that encompasses everything that NASCAR’s diamond anniversary stands for,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “75 years of rich and enthralling history will be on display at Darlington Raceway and we’re excited to partner with McLeod Health and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while doing it.”

Race fans who register for Too Tough To Ride will have access to perks like discounted tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Shriners Children’s 200, event parking, cycling route support, lunch and an event t-shirt. Riders will have the option to select the cycling route of their choice to complete the event, including options such as a short route (+/- 12 miles + track laps), medium route (+/- 42 miles + track laps) or a long route (+/- 65 miles + track laps) as they work to make their way around the legendary Lady in Black.

To register and learn more about Too Tough To Ride, visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride. For more information on the FCA, visit www.fca.org.

Tickets for the NASCAR Cups Series’ Goodyear 400, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Shiners Children’s 200 and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 are available for purchase today via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/schedule.