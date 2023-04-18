DARLINGTON, S.C. – A once-in-a-lifetime celebration is coming to Darlington Raceway, May 12-14. The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will not only feature three heart-pounding races over three days, it will also be the pinnacle of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration as it honors the 75 Greatest Drivers of All Time.

All the living legends on that illustrious list are invited to attend, and many have already RSVP’d to join this historic homecoming for the ages. NASCAR fans will have several opportunities for up close and personal encounters with those legends throughout the weekend, as the greatest drivers of all-time make special appearances at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

Race teams in all three NASCAR series will feature special throwback paint schemes and uniforms that honor the rich racing heritage of those legendary heroes. Historic memorabilia and vintage stock cars will also be on display throughout the midway, providing fans with even more opportunities to interact with the history of a sport that’s made Darlington a national and international destination since 1950.

Action begins Friday, May 12, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200. The legendary Mario Andretti will be in attendance that night as his 1967 DAYTONA 500 winning car is being honored by the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by Nick Sanchez.

The action continues Saturday, May 13, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series tackles the Track Too Tough to Tame in the Shriners Children’s 200. Following that race, many of the Legends and several of the vintage stock cars, will be featured in a Throwback Parade that will traverse through the city and finish up in the Fan Midway where the fans will be treated with a Legend’s Q&A and a throwback concert. That all sets the stage for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series return for one of the most exciting races of the season.

Before the green flag drops at 3 p.m., NASCAR will introduce all the living members of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in attendance and pay tribute to all who’ve made NASCAR the most exciting motorsport on the planet.

Tickets for the Goodyear 400 begin at $50 and can be purchased now at www.darlingtonraceway.com.