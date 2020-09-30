Darlington Raceway to host two regularly scheduled Cup races in 2021

The first Rebel 300 stock-car event to go all 300 miles in one race was in 1964.

In 1966, it became the Rebel 400. And in 1973, the Rebel 500. It remained a 500-mile spring race through, of course, 2003.

Although this two-race deal — for now — is just for 2021, Tharp is optimistic this can become an annual deal.

“I can tell you the support we received from our fans, from the state and from NASCAR lead me to believe there is a very, very bright future for us to continue to hold two races at Darlington,” Tharp said.

A Darlington grandstand sellout is 47,000 fans. But for the Southern 500, up to only 8,000 were allowed to social distance. If some kind of social distancing is still needed next year, Tharp said, Darlington is ready.

“NASCAR has been a leader when it comes to protocols associated with this pandemic,” Tharp said. “We had a good plan in place Labor Day Weekend. If we need to use it for our next weekend, we certainly will. We hope we will be able to host more fans at the race track, but we’re flexible. And, we’ll do what’s best for the fans and the safety of the fans.”

But at the core of Wednesday’s news conference was also a statement by South Carolina.

“We are on the way back, we are on the way up, and we are open for business,” McMaster said.

