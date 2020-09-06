Drivers give thumbs up on racing again at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was nearly a decade ago when the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers were last able to earn their Darlington stripes.
Based on reactions following Sunday’s S.C. Education Lottery 200, most wouldn’t mind doing it again next year – and possibly beyond.
The topic of adding Darlington Raceway to the future schedule was brought up post-race, and for one, third-place finisher Austin Hill is all in on coming back.
“I’m going to say for sure; 100%,” Hill said. “I’m not just saying that because we ran really well today. It’s just a really cool racetrack. It’s very unique; there’s no other racetrack like this.”
Tire wear is a big issue for drivers to navigate, Hill went on to say, and he also pointed to the intricacies surrounding Turns 1 & 2.
“(They are) totally different than any other racetrack you go to because your entry to 1, you’re rolling out the throttle a little bit then you get back wide open, and then you kind of reset again past center to get off of Turn 2 really good and there’s a lot of patches through there,” Hill said. “So it’s a very challenging and technical racetrack.”
With no practice and no real experience at the track before, it took a while for some drivers to find their way at the “Lady in Black.” Runner-up finisher Derek Kraus was one of those drivers, who said the track grew on him throughout the day.
“I didn’t really like it at the beginning because of how bad we were (performing),” he said. “We struggled a lot. And then at the end…once our truck got better and we were able to move around…it’s definitely a fun racetrack to race at. Just track position is huge in these trucks. ...
“But it was definitely a fun race.”
While it might be an enjoyable experience for the drivers, what probably will determine the “Track Too Tough to Tame’s” fate on the Truck Series is the response by the fans, race winner Ben Rhodes said.
“It’s tough to say. I think so,” Rhodes said of coming back to Darlington. “I like racing here. I like that as a driver you’re sliding around, you’re having fun, you’re kissing the wall a little bit each lap if you’re fast. I got my Darlington stripe a little bit toward the end of the race; I actually waited the whole race to get that. ...
“But I think that’s a question for the fans, not really a driver, right? I like slipping and sliding. I like what we’re doing. But if the fans didn’t think it was a good race? Then no. As a driver, I think all the other drivers think it is. We’d like to be back.”
