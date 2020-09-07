Early setback doesn't keep Dillon from runner-up finish

The top-3 showing pushed Dillon into the No. 8 slot in terms of playoff points as NASCAR gets sets for a race Saturday at Richmond.

“It’s a great feeling, and it’s confidence. Confidence goes a long way in this sport,” said Dillon, who now has eight top 10 finishes this season and four in his last nine races. “It’s a streaky sport, too. You see guys get on runs, and they’re able to really carry themselves with those. So I’m hoping this is kind of our go time – our streak starting.”

Dillon intends to keep trying for victories over the next two races, and even counts Richmond as probably his best track in the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t have been able to say that a couple years back, but I had two sixth-place finishes over the past four races there,” he said. “And the second one, we were good enough to win, but we just messed up on some track position stuff. So, I’m really excited about Richmond.”

While his motto might be about putting races behind him, Dillon admitted he’ll be thinking about the last 20 laps at Darlington for a while. He won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017 and followed that up with a victory in the 2018 Daytona 500.

A victory Sunday would have added one more to that growing list of accomplishments in NASCAR's premier races.