Intrigue surrounds possible NASCAR Cup playoff surprises

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch.

They are associated with some of NASCAR’s most stirring moments during the past 10 years. After both barely got into the playoffs, they then revved it up and won Cup championships.

In 2011, Stewart did not win at all during the regular season, yet he then won five of the 10 playoff races and eked past Carl Edwards for the season crown. Stewart HAD to win the finale at Homestead, and he did exactly that.

In 2015, after breaking his right leg and left foot at Daytona and missing the season’s first 11 races, Busch was full throttle and still worked his way into the playoffs. From there, he stayed in contention before taking the checkered flag at Homestead to win it all.

Busch also won last year’s Cup crown.

Although this year’s playoff finale will be at Phoenix, the intrigue remains as to who can duplicate the postseason performances Busch and Stewart gave as the 10-race playoffs start today at Darlington Raceway.

Two-time Southern 500 champion Denny Hamlin has a guess.