Intrigue surrounds possible NASCAR Cup playoff surprises

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch.
They are associated with some of NASCAR’s most stirring moments during the past 10 years. After both barely got into the playoffs, they then revved it up and won Cup championships.
In 2011, Stewart did not win at all during the regular season, yet he then won five of the 10 playoff races and eked past Carl Edwards for the season crown. Stewart HAD to win the finale at Homestead, and he did exactly that.
In 2015, after breaking his right leg and left foot at Daytona and missing the season’s first 11 races, Busch was full throttle and still worked his way into the playoffs. From there, he stayed in contention before taking the checkered flag at Homestead to win it all.
Busch also won last year’s Cup crown.
Although this year’s playoff finale will be at Phoenix, the intrigue remains as to who can duplicate the postseason performances Busch and Stewart gave as the 10-race playoffs start today at Darlington Raceway.
Two-time Southern 500 champion Denny Hamlin has a guess.
“I don’t know if it’s a dark horse, but probably (Ryan) Blaney if I had to guess,” said Hamlin, who also won May’s Toyota 500(K) at Darlington. “I think he shows the most speed. When he’s on speed, he’s really on. I think of like Texas where I thought he was significantly faster than just everybody. I think we were the next best car, but he’s just a guy that I look at as, he has the ability to make it through each round and perhaps, I don’t know how many final four brackets he might be in. I would say, if I had to guess, everyone that fills one out, he’s probably in 5% of them, maybe. Legitimately, I think he has a much better shot at that of making it through.”
Blaney won last spring at Talladega and has eight top-five finishes.
OK, so what about rookie Cole Custer, who won last fall’s Darlington Xfinity race after original winner Hamlin’s car failed inspection?
“I don’t know. I just picked him,” said 2016 Southern 500 winner and 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. “I mean, he’s an underdog, right. He’s a rookie. I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t expect a lot of surprises, in general, when it comes to playoff time. I think the strong teams always rise to the occasion, but you asked me for a dark horse, so I picked my dark horse.”
Austin Dillon, who won the 2018 Daytona 500, went with a couple of more seasoned drivers with his surprise picks.
“Kurt Busch is one of those guys that can get streaky also,” Dillon said. “As far as starting with no bonus points and making a run. I also believe that all of the Stewart-Haas cave had speed at certain tracks, (Clint) Bowyer is good at short tracks, so I think that is another one who could. The first round is obviously the first one you want to get through.”
Bowyer won the first two stages at last spring’s Darlington night race before Hamlin took the checkered flag.
Speaking of Bowyer, he has another pick who might surprise this postseason.
“William Byron, I guess,” Bowyer said of last year’s Southern 500 pole-sitter who won last week at Daytona. “If you look at him, momentum is something, confidence is something, winning your first race is worth something, having a crew chief like Chad Knaus is worth something, trust me. That all is building at the right time. I came into the playoffs before and won New Hampshire right off the bat and rode that off into a second place finish and a shot at a title. That’s real. Look at Tony Stewart, his last championship.”
But Byron has another driver in mind who might surprise everybody.
“Aric Almirola. I just think they’re consistent, they’ve been consistently fast at a lot of these tracks,” Byron said. “The only thing with that is I feel like a lot of the tracks are going to be much different in the Playoffs than the ones we ran in the summertime. Typically, summertime is a lot of two-mile tracks and big, fast, open racetracks, and that’s not really the case in the playoffs. But I’d say they perform pretty well throughout.”
2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano would agree.
“… (Almirola) has been kind of sneaky and just consistent — nothing flashy, but just kind of doing his thing — so I would say that’s one car that can probably get pretty far through,” Logano said. “They’ve got pretty good speed, they don’t make many mistakes and they just kind of get through. The first couple of rounds, that’s one of the things that this playoff system rewards: the first couple rounds is being consistent.”
