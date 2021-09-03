NASCAR playoffs wide open heading into Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway is wide open, where the track Too Tough to Tame can host full capacity for the first time since 2019. It’s just as wide open in this year’s NASCAR playoffs, with 13 different Cup winners entering the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m., NBCSN).

Only 16 drivers could be in the playoffs, with Tyler Reddick the final one in without a season win. The other two without wins this season are two-time Southern 500 champions Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Right now bodes a March Madness feel, for sure.

The favorite, of course, is Kyle Larson with five wins.

“It means you’re in a fast race car and you’re doing a good job, so it’s good,” Larson said. “I mean, it’s not like everybody’s gunning for you and you have a target on your back or anything like that. It’s just a cool spot to be in. It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point. Now we’ve got a great opportunity to go chase a championship. We’ve been doing a great job doing what we’ve been doing. We just got to continue that and execute well. Hopefully it will all kind of take care of itself.”