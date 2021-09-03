NASCAR playoffs wide open heading into Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway is wide open, where the track Too Tough to Tame can host full capacity for the first time since 2019. It’s just as wide open in this year’s NASCAR playoffs, with 13 different Cup winners entering the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m., NBCSN).
Only 16 drivers could be in the playoffs, with Tyler Reddick the final one in without a season win. The other two without wins this season are two-time Southern 500 champions Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.
Right now bodes a March Madness feel, for sure.
The favorite, of course, is Kyle Larson with five wins.
“It means you’re in a fast race car and you’re doing a good job, so it’s good,” Larson said. “I mean, it’s not like everybody’s gunning for you and you have a target on your back or anything like that. It’s just a cool spot to be in. It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point. Now we’ve got a great opportunity to go chase a championship. We’ve been doing a great job doing what we’ve been doing. We just got to continue that and execute well. Hopefully it will all kind of take care of itself.”
Of course, Larson’s regular-season success doesn’t guarantee him a Cup championship, because Harvick entered last year’s playoffs with eight victories. Although Harvick also won last year’s playoff opener at Darlington, he was not even in the hunt when the final race started at Phoenix.
Martin Truex Jr., who won the Goodyear 400 in May at Darlington, also won the 2016 Southern 500 and went on to win that season’s points championship. With the downforce package for this race that Truex prefers, he’s just as excited as Larson to start this postseason.
But he’s shying away from any notion he’s the favorite.
“I wouldn’t say we’re the favorite because there are a lot of strong cars out there, obviously,” said Truex, who held off Larson to win the Goodyear 400. “But I don’t see any reason why we can’t go just execute on our speed. And without any crazy bad luck like we’ve been having, I think we’ll be in good shape. … I feel fine. I’m not worried at all.”
While Ryan Blaney is arguably the hottest driver in the field with back-to-back wins, defending Cup points champion Chase Elliott is also one to look out for.
After all, he has had his share of big moments, already, in his young career.
“To me, it’s just about enjoying those big moments,” said Elliott, son of three-time Southern 500 winner and 1988 Cup champ, Bill Elliott. “If you don’t enjoy them, you’re never going to thrive in them.
“A big moment typically means it means something to you and it typically means there’s opportunity for something big at the end of it. You have to like it. …