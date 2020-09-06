SCOTT CHANCEY: A fan to remember

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joe Baumann was supposed to be here.
Here? That’s Darlington Raceway, site of the 71st Southern 500.
Yes, here: The track where he had not missed a spring or fall Darlington race since 1964.
Even the Track Too Tough to Tame took notice, inducting Baumann into its Darlington Raceway Hall of Fame in 2017.
The 81-year-old Baumann had this weekend all planned out. Head Friday night out of Erie, Pennsylvania, with three friends and arrive Saturday morning in Darlington.
But Friday, before sunrise, God’s checkered flag waved Baumann's life into sunset.
“We are truly heartbroken, for sure,” said Alison Keller, one of Baumann’s daughters. She was named after four-time Southern 500 winner Bobby Allison.
Baumann died while with one of his other six children, Cale – named after Timmonsville native and five-time Southern 500 champ Cale Yarborough.
For the record, Baumann attended 1,024 races overall. For his 1,023rd, he couldn’t even get in the track at Darlington for May’s Real Heroes 400, since fans weren’t allowed.
Did that stop him? Far from it.
“So, he still came with a sign that this was his 1,023rd race,” Keller said. “He even brought a sign and had someone take a photo to commemorate the occasion.”
His 1,024th and final race – one he could enter with a ticket – was the all-star event at Bristol.
But make no mistake. Baumann held a special place in his NASCAR fandom for the late Dale Earnhardt and Darlington.
“He just loved the excitement there,” Keller said.
John agreed.
“It was all about the Lady in Black, how he loved how they just raced inches from the wall at 180 to 190 miles per hour, just flying,” John said. “There was just something about Darlington, for him. It was special.”
Of course, Earnhardt won three Southern 500s at Darlington and nine races overall at the place referred to as the Track Too Tough to Tame.
“The No. 3 (Earnhardt’s racing number) will be on his all-black casket,” Keller said. “Dad also will be in black, with his carpet company shirt and the No. 3 on it.”
Now, however, is a time of reflection for his children.
“I’d always tell this story that we would, when we were kids, go to the track and then show back up at school in Pennsylvania Monday morning when it’s snowing and we’d be sunburned from going to the race,” Keller said, laughing. “And our friends at school would just ask, ‘Where were you?’”
They were sharing their fandom with their father, who was married for more than 50 years to his wife who had passed away five years ago.
“All I can say is that he’s been reunited with the love of his life,” Keller said. “I take comfort in knowing that right now.”
Although fans were not allowed at Darlington at May, 8,000 were allowed for Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500.
And if Baumann would have made the trip here, he would have sat in the Pearson Tower.
On Sunday night, however, he had the best seat in the house.
“He’s got the bird’s eye view, for sure,” John said. “He’s looking down, I can promise you.”
