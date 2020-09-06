SCOTT CHANCEY: A fan to remember

His 1,024th and final race – one he could enter with a ticket – was the all-star event at Bristol.

But make no mistake. Baumann held a special place in his NASCAR fandom for the late Dale Earnhardt and Darlington.

“He just loved the excitement there,” Keller said.

John agreed.

“It was all about the Lady in Black, how he loved how they just raced inches from the wall at 180 to 190 miles per hour, just flying,” John said. “There was just something about Darlington, for him. It was special.”

Of course, Earnhardt won three Southern 500s at Darlington and nine races overall at the place referred to as the Track Too Tough to Tame.

“The No. 3 (Earnhardt’s racing number) will be on his all-black casket,” Keller said. “Dad also will be in black, with his carpet company shirt and the No. 3 on it.”

Now, however, is a time of reflection for his children.