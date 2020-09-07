SCOTT CHANCEY: Don't be surprised if Darlington also starts 2021 playoffs

As for Harvick, who already had a carload of bonus points where he probably would go to the next round regardless of what happened in this three-race first round, he’s now automatically to the next phase. Those bonus points enabled Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, to be more aggressive Sunday.

“Well, we had that − we knew we had done a great job in the regular season and had built a buffer (with the bonus points), and I think that − just like you saw Rodney call this race tonight, I think there were several moments where we could have been a lap down and he called this race to win,” Harvick said. “I think he knows the importance of winning races. He also knows the importance of that cushion that's sitting there.”

Things do get more exciting, however, from the Round of 12 forward.

“But the best way up is to have that cushion get bigger, and tonight we were able to do that, and as you go into the next round, that cushion is going to be bigger than it was when we got here today,” Harvick said.

And again, this playoff intensity happened at Darlington.