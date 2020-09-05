SCOTT CHANCEY: Why not Keselowski in the 71st annual Cook Out Southern 500?

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin can forget it.
The 71st running of the Cook Out Southern 500 will belong to Brad Keselowski.
Or, should we say, after he’s in victory lane tonight, Brad KeseWOWski.
Is predicting that he will win the 2020 NASCAR playoff opener REALLY that much of a stretch?
It isn’t.
How important is the first race if you don’t have a carload of bonus points? It sets the tone.
And Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion as well as the 2018 Southern 500 champion, has certainly done his job there with three playoff-opening wins: ’12 and ’14 at Chicago and then ’18 at Las Vegas.
So obviously winning the playoff opener HAS paved his way to a crown. He knows that. His team knows that.
Keselowski seems like that guy in the dugout who would simply galvanize the guys around him to just shock the world. And he seemed even more like that during the playoff media day last week.
“First off, I don’t like to suck, so that’s one thing that drives me. If you’re gonna do something, do it well and winning races and going for a championship, in my opinion, is doing something well,” Keselowski said. “ So that drives me, because I don’t want to embarrass myself, but beyond that, building a team, seeing them come together, being a part of it and the camaraderie, that’s pretty darn cool. I like to see other people come together and I like to be a part of it, so there’s a lot of things that drive me and those are probably the two biggest — not the only ones.”
But let’s face it. Those are two really important ones.
The driver has to be on his game. The pit crew members have to be on their game. From the crew chief to the spotter, it’s one car.
One team. One family. One goal.
“I think in a lot of ways I’ve been blessed as much as many of us have to be here at this time and point in my life, in my career, in the history of the world,” Keselowski said. “We have the opportunities we have, so why not make the most of them? I met with my team yesterday in a socially distanced gathering and I told them at the end of these 10 weeks someone will be holding the championship trophy. Why not us? I still feel that way, and that’s my approach. Why not us? We can do it just as well as anybody, and I’m ready for that challenge. I want to do it as a team, and I think that’s exactly what we’re gonna do.”
Why not us? Kinda sounds familiar, doesn’t it. The Boston Red Sox embraced that in 2004 and rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series.
Nobody except the Red Sox saw that coming.
And considering how Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have dominated the regular season, most probably look at Keselowski as simply grouped in with the other 14 drivers while the top two battle it out for the crown.
But Keselowski is third in this year’s playoff standings. But his chemistry is similar to what it was with Martin Truex and his team as they powered their way to their 2017 Cup championship.
Why not Keselowski & Co. at tonight's Southern 500?
Exactly.
Why not?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!