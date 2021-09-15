Southern 500 once again to open NASCAR playoffs in 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR officials announced the Cup Series schedule for 2022 on Wednesday, and as expected, there were a number of changes from this past season.

But Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp is glad the track “Too Tough to Tame” will essentially conduct business as usual next year.

After being awarded another Cup Series race in 2021, Darlington will once again host two in the upcoming season, beginning on Sunday, May 8.

And as it has each of the past two years, the Southern 500 will kick off the first round of the Cup playoffs on Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“We’re pumped,” Tharp said. “… We’re excited about once again being able to host NASCAR races here at Darlington on Mother’s Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

"Those are certainly two big events circled on everybody’s calendar, and we like the fact that we’ll be able to help those celebrations here when people come to the racetrack to celebrate those two special dates.

“Also very excited about having the throwback weekend over Mother’s Day. We really haven’t been able to have the throwback in its full splendor, I guess you could say, since September of 2019 because of the pandemic.”