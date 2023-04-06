FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and West Florence offensive lineman Joshua Daniels are among 10 finalists for the fourth annual Bridge Builder Excellence Award, presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

The award honors and encourages excellence in the community, classroom and on the field.

Sellers helped lead the Bruins to last fall's SCHSL Class 4A championship while earning all-state honors. He was Shrine Bowl MVP and runner-up for Mr. Football. He is a high character leader on and off the field and is currently an early enrollee at the University of South Carolina.

"LaNorris is deserving of really any award that can be given to him," said Drew Marlowe, South Florence's football coach. "He showed during his four years here what he could do on the field. But he also carries a 4.98 GPA and is just a great human being. It's great to see him nominated for an award that highlights all those things and not just his athletic ability."

Daniels was first-team all-state. He participated in the Touchstone Energy Bowl and is a three-sport athlete (lettering in football, basketball, track). Daniels is a member of his school's BETA club and student government.

Daniels also won the Mr. West Florence pageant. He is a member of Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy and was elected Mayor and Senator at Palmetto Boys State.

Daniels has signed to play football next season at Anderson University as part of its first football class. He hopes to continue his political path after football with aspirations of becoming a senator.

"Josh really does a good job with younger kids during our reading program," said Jody Jenerette, West Florence's football coach. "When he's around kids, he lights up and they light up as well. He's the perfect example of what this award is about.

"Just to see him in the final 10 is a huge deal," he added. "I'm just proud of Josh and maybe he can take what he learned from West Florence and carry it to Anderson and also have a great career there."

In 2021, a Pee Dee star won this award: Dillon running back Nemo Squire, who now plays for East Carolina.