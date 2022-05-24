Southside Christian rallies past Johnsonville to sweep 1A state title series

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. − A four-run fifth inning helped Southside Christian's baseball team rally past Johnsonville for a 7-4 victory Tuesday and the first baseball state title in school history.

The Sabres (28-5) swept the best-of-three 1A series 2-0 as the Flashes ended the year at 16-5.

JHS got on the board first thanks to an RBI single by Jace Avant in the first inning that scored Reid Baxely, who had tripled with one out.

Southside took the lead in the bottom of the third on one swing of the bat. Khalil Tolson homered to left field to plate two as the Sabres went up 2-1.

Johnsonville responded with a three-run top of the fourth. Baine Stone, who had drawn a walk, scored on a error by SCHS pitcher Nelson Vaughan to make it 2-2. After another walk loaded the bases, Camren Jackson drew a free pass as well to pick up an RBI and put the Flashes back on top, 3-2.

Pierson Prosser singled home another tally as JHS grabbed a 4-2 advantage.

Hayden Aston singled home a run in the bottom half of the fourth to pull the Sabres within 4-3, and it stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. Tolson doubled home a run for Southside and Carson Boleman followed with an RBI single.

Aston then hit into a fielder's choice that plated two more runs for the Sabres, who took a 7-4 lead.

The game ended on a lineout double play as Johnsonville had loaded the bases with one out.

Prosser and Baxley each had two hits to lead the Flashes. Tolson had three for the Sabres and drove in three runs.

Vaughn picked up the win for SCHS after going five innings and allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Gavin Davis took the loss for JHS after going 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.