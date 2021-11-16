Special teams having huge impact for West Florence this season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Any time you hear the “double thud,” it’s a good sound, West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said.
That’s because this year it usually means the Knights have blocked another kick on special teams.
“Coaches talk about that a lot,” Jenerette said of the sound. “It usually means the ball’s come off the kicker’s foot and then off our chest, so that’s a great thing. Our kids are proud of that. They believe in it and they do a good job with it.”
West Florence has shown a knack for coming up with big plays on special teams all season as it gets set for Friday’s third-round 4A playoff game at Hartsville. Whether it’s kickoff returns or kicking in general, the third phase of the game has been anything but an afterthought for the Knights.
Two plays in the South Florence game come to mind right off the bat. Jack Kitchens' downed a punt inside the Bruins' 4-yard line that resulted in a fumble and ensuing touchdown for West a few plays later.
Not long afterward, Franklin Emerson blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown as the Knights built a 21-0 lead over their crosstown rivals at one point. They held on for a 28-27 victory after the Bruins missed an extra point following a penalty.
“When you’ve got guys that are long and athletic like we’ve got, you give yourselves a lot of opportunities to block punts,” Jenerette said. “It’s a big part of the game. Most of the time if you block a punt, you’re going to win. I think that’s a stat that kinda holds true. That’s something we work on a lot here and something we believe in.
“All around our special teams have been solid all year. Coach (Aundres) Perkins does a good job with those guys.”
While he doesn't know the exact number offhand, Jenerette estimates that West Florence has blocked five or six kicks already this season. The first one came against Cheraw in the second game of the season when Brody Cook blocked a Braves' punt.
That wasn’t the first big impact special teams had for the Knights, however. In the season opener Darren Lloyd returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Lexington. Lloyd also blocked a punt of his own in the win against North Myrtle Beach.
Nearly every game the Knights have had this year has seen a big special teams play in one form or another. Deshawn Gamble recovered a fumble for a touchdown following a high snap on a punt against Myrtle Beach which gave West its first points of the game.
Then there’s the season Knights junior kicker Sam Spence if having. Already one of the top kickers in the area a season ago, Spence spent the summer at a number of different camps to improve his technique and, more important, his confidence, he said.
“I worked a huge amount on confidence with personal kicking camps, college kicking camps,” Spence said. “Just being able to be seen by coaches and to know that I can make (the kicks) in front of them and in those game-winning, pressure situations was a big boost.
"It was amazing to have gained that ability over the summer.”
The results have backed that up as Spence has connected on multiple big kicks throughout the year – including two last week. His 28- and 38-yard field goals proved to be the difference against South Aiken as West held on for a 27-21 victory.
Spence also hit from 24 yards out against James Island the week prior and had a 33-yard field goal go through the uprights against Darlington.
His best outing was likely against North Myrtle Beach as Spence not only hit from 37 yards out against the Chiefs but posted a career-long kick of 48 yards as well.
“I just went out there thinking that if we had to kick this, I was going to be ready,” he said. “I knew I could make it and I just complete faith in the rest of my teammates out there and in myself to put it through the uprights.”