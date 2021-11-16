Special teams having huge impact for West Florence this season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Any time you hear the “double thud,” it’s a good sound, West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said.

That’s because this year it usually means the Knights have blocked another kick on special teams.

“Coaches talk about that a lot,” Jenerette said of the sound. “It usually means the ball’s come off the kicker’s foot and then off our chest, so that’s a great thing. Our kids are proud of that. They believe in it and they do a good job with it.”

West Florence has shown a knack for coming up with big plays on special teams all season as it gets set for Friday’s third-round 4A playoff game at Hartsville. Whether it’s kickoff returns or kicking in general, the third phase of the game has been anything but an afterthought for the Knights.

Two plays in the South Florence game come to mind right off the bat. Jack Kitchens' downed a punt inside the Bruins' 4-yard line that resulted in a fumble and ensuing touchdown for West a few plays later.

Not long afterward, Franklin Emerson blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown as the Knights built a 21-0 lead over their crosstown rivals at one point. They held on for a 28-27 victory after the Bruins missed an extra point following a penalty.