Sports return as FMU cross country teams set for UNCP meet

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams will open their 2020 seasons on Friday when they participate in a dual meet against UNC Pembroke.
The two 5,000-meter races will be held on the UNCP campus, with the women’s race starting at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s race at 5:15 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators will be allowed.
The abbreviated 2020 season for the Patriots will consist of three regular-season meets and the Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet, to be hosted on Nov. 14 by the University of North Georgia at its Gainesville campus.
Friday’s event will be the first contest for the Patriot athletic program since the pandemic halted spring sports on March 13.
FMU coach Mark Bluman welcomes back two runners on each squad from the 2019 campaign. Last season’s track and field MVP, junior Christian England, and junior Anthony Melo return on the men’s side. They will be joined by five freshmen: Cullen Dore, West Florence's Pearson Mixon, Gabriel Mosley, The King's Academy's Coleman Nance and Logan Zeis.
Sophomores Angela Kasitz and Sarah Driggers are back for their second season with the Patriot women. They will be joined by six newcomers: junior Sarah Harris of The King's Academy, sophomore Blakely Owens of Williamsburg Academy and freshmen Annalena Griffin, Molly Moss, Darlington High's Gabby Robinson and Hartsville's Ina Marie Sullivan.
“Both squads are excited about running this Friday, but also nervous, possibly owing to the fact that we are so young,” Bluman said. “For many of our freshmen runners, this may be their first race in a year as high school track seasons were cancelled in the spring.
“Logan has shown good form in the preseason and is leading the men, while Christian and Pearson will likely account for the other spots in the top three. Christian put in good work during the summer and could improve on his numbers from last year. Pearson has been nicked up during the preseason, but has the potential to be among our leaders. The 5K distance at this first meet will be an easier introduction for the freshmen to the collegiate running experience.
“Sarah Harris is a transfer from Anderson University, but she did not run as a part of the Trojans’ program. Her return to cross country has been a blessing to us as she also put in a lot of good work over the summer. Ina Marie, Angela, and Annalena will battle to follow Harris among the Patriot finishers.
“It has been a unique preseason. Certainly a wake-up call to the freshmen that their prep career is over and they can’t get by on talent alone at the college level. Work ethic and the commitment to putting in miles during the summer is what separates college runners.
“The uncertainty of the fall schedule may have affected personal training at the end of the summer, but they needed to remain strong mentally. That uncertainty also cost us some depth on both squads as some runners decided not to run this fall and others delayed their enrollment to FMU by a semester. We are approaching this season with an effort to make it as normal as possible. Members of the men’s squad did a good job of bonding over the summer and holding themselves accountable for training before arriving on campus.
“In addition, all of our runners have done a good job making the adjustments to differing educational approaches (on-line and in-person instruction). With our squads being the only fall sports allowed to compete, if we do this well and succeed in the shadow of the COVID virus, we will be well-remembered.”
The Patriot men were picked to finish sixth in the PBC preseason coaches poll, while the women were tabbed for eighth.
Patriot men's soccer honored for classroom work
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second consecutive year, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer program has garnered a College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches organization, this time for the 2019-20 academic year.
Francis Marion was one of 353 men’s program nationwide (all levels and divisions) to earn the award, and one of only three Peach Belt Conference members to be recognized.
To be eligible for this award, a program must have posted a combined 3.0 or high grade point average for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Francis Marion men posted a 3.22 GPA last year.
On the field, first-year head coach Luis Rincon guided the Patriots to a 16-5-1 record, a No.22 national ranking, the PBC Tournament title, and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
