Sports return as FMU cross country teams set for UNCP meet

“Both squads are excited about running this Friday, but also nervous, possibly owing to the fact that we are so young,” Bluman said. “For many of our freshmen runners, this may be their first race in a year as high school track seasons were cancelled in the spring.

“Logan has shown good form in the preseason and is leading the men, while Christian and Pearson will likely account for the other spots in the top three. Christian put in good work during the summer and could improve on his numbers from last year. Pearson has been nicked up during the preseason, but has the potential to be among our leaders. The 5K distance at this first meet will be an easier introduction for the freshmen to the collegiate running experience.

“Sarah Harris is a transfer from Anderson University, but she did not run as a part of the Trojans’ program. Her return to cross country has been a blessing to us as she also put in a lot of good work over the summer. Ina Marie, Angela, and Annalena will battle to follow Harris among the Patriot finishers.

“It has been a unique preseason. Certainly a wake-up call to the freshmen that their prep career is over and they can’t get by on talent alone at the college level. Work ethic and the commitment to putting in miles during the summer is what separates college runners.