SPORTS ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball earns series win over SMC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team grabbed the Region 10 lead over the weekend thanks to taking three out of four games against Spartanburg Methodist College.

After splitting the first two games Saturday, the Stingers took control with a Sunday sweep by scores of 21-1 in five innings and 13-7.

FDTC (34-11, 16-4) has its final Region 10 series of the season this Friday and Saturday as it hosts USC Union.

In the first game, an 11-run fifth inning proved to be the final blow as the Stingers collected 13 hits including five home runs.

Noah Stout had a pair of long balls and drove in three while Dylan Johnson homered, doubled and collected six RBI. Brayden Davidson (3 RBI) and Tre Williams (5 RBI) also homered for Tech.

Former Hartsville standout D.P. Pendergrass had two hits and stole a base for the Pioneers.

In Game 2, DJ Sullivan and Davidson drove in three runs apiece with Davidson and Stout homering again. Ben Venables had two RBI.

− From staff reports

FMU hosts Lander on Tuesday FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University baseball team will host Lander University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

FMU has won eight of its last 10 games and is 23-13, while Lander sits at 19-19. The Patriots lead the Bearcats in the all-time series 40-30.

Francis Marion will send junior righty Austin Moore (1-1, 3.72 ERA) to the mound against the Bearcats for his second career start. Moore tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts against second-ranked Wingate University last Wednesday.

The Patriots are led by graduate student infielder Tanner Wakefield batting .424 (second in Conference Carolinas) with 13 doubles and 26 runners batted in. He owns a 20-game hitting streak which equals the fifth-longest in team history. Senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .403 (sixth in Conference Carolinas) with six home runs and 38 RBI.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox is batting .400 with 11 doubles, five triples, and 29 RBI. Mattox has safely reached base in 79 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. He is only nine games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

− FMU Athletics

LATE FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

Hartsville 4 South Florence 1

WP: McKendrie Dougles SV: Cole Winburn

LEADING HITTERS: H: Roddi Morris, Ryan Thompson

NEXT GAMES: Hartsville hosts Darlington on Tuesday then travels to the Falcons on Thursday. South Florence travels to rival West Florence on Tuesday then hosts the Knights on Thursday.

− From staff reports