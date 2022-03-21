SPORTS ROUNDUP: FDTC baseball sweeps Louisburg on Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team took both games against Louisburg College on Sunday to earn a four-game sweep of the Region 10 series.

The Stingers (26-7, 8-0) won the first game 8-3 before taking the second contest 18-6 in five innings. The victories upped their overall winning streak to 17 games.

Tre Williams had two hits and drove in a pair of runs in the opener for FDTC. Brayden Davidson had two RBI as well and also homered. Jackson Hoshour had two hits, including a homer.

In Game 2, Hoshour finished with three hits and collected a game-high five RBI. Williams, Davidson, D.J. Sullivan and Scott McDonough drove in two runs apiece, with Davidson and McDonough homering as well.

− From staff reports

Source: Falcons trade

QB Ryan to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade Monday with the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press has learned.

Indy will send a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made official.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season, the same year he was named the league's MVP.

Ryan’s arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year. Indy traded last year's starter, Carson Wentz, to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

The trade with the Colts was quickly worked out quickly, giving Indianapolis the big-time quarterback it has been pursuing since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement prior to the 2018 season at age 29.

The deal for Ryan came shortly after the Falcons made a highly publicized but failed bid to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

− The Associated Press

Wild acquire G Fleury

at NHL trade deadline

The NHL playoffs just wouldn’t be the same without Marc Andre-Fleury being somewhere in the mix.

Unable to backstop the retooling Chicago Blackhawks into contention, the three-time Stanley Cup-winner is headed to Minnesota to help the high-scoring Wild shore up their inconsistent goaltending issues for a late-season playoff push.

Minnesota gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s draft to acquire the 37-year-old Fleury hours before the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

− The Associated Press