SPORTS ROUNDUP: Kingstree bows out of Junior State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. − Kingstree was eliminated from the Junior Legion State Tournament on Saturday after falling to host Sumter 6-1 at Riley Park.
S.R. Coward had three hits for Kingstree and Boyd Casselman drove in the team's lone run with an RBI double in the third.
Holden Baylor went five innings on the mound for Post 8 and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Will McCutchen pitched a scoreless sixth.
Kingstree ends the season at 13-9-1 overall.
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE
Macon Eggs 7
Florence 4
FLORENCE, S.C. − The Macon Eggs defeated the Florence RedWolves 7-4 in non-league action Saturday night at Sparrow Stadium.
Lucas Polanco, Brody Hopkins and Todd Mattox each went 2 for 5 for Florence. Polanco plated two runs with a two-run homer in the ninth.
Will Hardee and Lex Tuten each drove in a run for the RedWolves as well.
LPGA GOLF
Lee wins her 1st major after
beating Lee6 in playoff
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.
Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.