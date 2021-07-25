SPORTS ROUNDUP: Kingstree bows out of Junior State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. − Kingstree was eliminated from the Junior Legion State Tournament on Saturday after falling to host Sumter 6-1 at Riley Park.

S.R. Coward had three hits for Kingstree and Boyd Casselman drove in the team's lone run with an RBI double in the third.

Holden Baylor went five innings on the mound for Post 8 and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Will McCutchen pitched a scoreless sixth.

Kingstree ends the season at 13-9-1 overall.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Macon Eggs 7

Florence 4

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Macon Eggs defeated the Florence RedWolves 7-4 in non-league action Saturday night at Sparrow Stadium.

Lucas Polanco, Brody Hopkins and Todd Mattox each went 2 for 5 for Florence. Polanco plated two runs with a two-run homer in the ninth.