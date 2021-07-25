 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS ROUNDUP: Kingstree bows out of Junior State Tournament
0 Comments
SPORTS ROUNDUP

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Kingstree bows out of Junior State Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball Logo

SUMTER, S.C. − Kingstree was eliminated from the Junior Legion State Tournament on Saturday after falling to host Sumter 6-1 at Riley Park.

S.R. Coward had three hits for Kingstree and Boyd Casselman drove in the team's lone run with an RBI double in the third.

Holden Baylor went five innings on the mound for Post 8 and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Will McCutchen pitched a scoreless sixth.

Kingstree ends the season at 13-9-1 overall.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Macon Eggs 7

Florence 4

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Macon Eggs defeated the Florence RedWolves 7-4 in non-league action Saturday night at Sparrow Stadium.

Lucas Polanco, Brody Hopkins and Todd Mattox each went 2 for 5 for Florence. Polanco plated two runs with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Will Hardee and Lex Tuten each drove in a run for the RedWolves as well.

LPGA GOLF

Lee wins her 1st major after

beating Lee6 in playoff

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert