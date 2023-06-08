HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Sixth-graders enrolled in Butler Academy’s Extended Day Program this spring were the school’s first scholars to take tennis lessons on campus.

“Tennis is a game for life,” explains coach Rick Fountain. “Besides teaching social skills, cooperation, and group dynamics, tennis has the added benefit of being a sport we can play years after most sports are out of reach.”

Upon completion of the eight-week tennis program at Butler Academy, which teaches the basics of tennis strokes, rules and game etiquette, scholars were eligible to participate in twice-monthly Fun Saturday Tennis clinics at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

“I love how the game gets me active,” Laura Chirinos-Almanza said.

Her classmate, Christian Williams adds that he enjoys the feeling of competition that tennis brings out.

“I really like to challenge my friends,” he said.

Butler Academy’s Extended Day Program is an on-site educational option offered on school days from 4-6 p.m. that is designed to support scholar’s individual interests. Enrolled students use it to pursue Passion Projects, which range from learning about sports, dance and music, to taking deeper dives into STEM subjects, literature or history.

Butler Academy’s new tennis program is made possible through a partnership with the Ron James Tennis Program (RJYTP), a youth program of the all-volunteer Florence Tennis Association. The RJYTP is also a member of the National Junior Tennis & Learning Network, which combines tennis and education to improve the lives of children and adolescents.