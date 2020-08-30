Spring winners Harvick, Hamlin still riding hot streaks entering Southern 500

“You try to win each and every week, try to gain all the points that you can, keep putting yourself in good momentum going into the playoffs,” Hamlin said following a second-place finish on Aug. 9 at Michigan. “That's pretty much all you can do. Momentum in this sport is week to week. I think you can win this week and you can finish dead last next week. All your momentum is gone.

“Makes you feel good when you can go to multiple tracks, different types of skill sets, compete for wins no matter what kind of track or car that you're using. Seems like there's a couple of us that are doing that right now.”

Harvick is the obvious other standout. After his Darlington victory, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion earned victories in Atlanta, Pocono, Indianapolis and two wins at Michigan.

“In the circumstances we're in, you're just not going to hit it every week,” Harvick said following his second Michigan victory. “You're going to have to battle through it, try to have the best day that you can. As far as where it ranks, it's really hard. I don't think about things like that. I just go week to week. As you get to the end of the season, you can kind of sit back and really look back on the things that have happened. That's the same thing that we'll do this year.