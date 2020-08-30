Spring winners Harvick, Hamlin still riding hot streaks entering Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have tasted victory in the Southern 500 before.
And unlike the rest of the rest of the field at this year’s Sept. 6 race, each one already has earned a victory this season at Darlington Raceway.
Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 in NASCAR’s return to racing on May 17, and Hamlin followed three days later with a win in the Toyota 500.
The two sat 1-2 in the Cup Series standings following the Go Bowling 235 at Daytona on Aug. 16. The two have been the sport’s most consistent drivers since the restart with eight victories between them.
Now they turn their sights to the first playoff race at the always challenging “Track Too Tough to Tame.”
"I just love the race track," Hamlin said following his May 20 victory. "It's one of my favorites, certainly in my top two or three. I think it's a driver's racetrack. I think the driver can make up a little bit of maybe what his car doesn't have with moving around the racetrack, different lines throttle and brake application. There's a lot of things a driver can do to make his performance better at this type of racetrack. That's why I like it so much."
It was Hamlin’s third victory on the Cup Series at Darlington and the second one in the past four years. Since then, he also has captured the checkered flags at Homestead-Miami, Pocono Raceway and Kansas Speedway.
“You try to win each and every week, try to gain all the points that you can, keep putting yourself in good momentum going into the playoffs,” Hamlin said following a second-place finish on Aug. 9 at Michigan. “That's pretty much all you can do. Momentum in this sport is week to week. I think you can win this week and you can finish dead last next week. All your momentum is gone.
“Makes you feel good when you can go to multiple tracks, different types of skill sets, compete for wins no matter what kind of track or car that you're using. Seems like there's a couple of us that are doing that right now.”
Harvick is the obvious other standout. After his Darlington victory, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion earned victories in Atlanta, Pocono, Indianapolis and two wins at Michigan.
“In the circumstances we're in, you're just not going to hit it every week,” Harvick said following his second Michigan victory. “You're going to have to battle through it, try to have the best day that you can. As far as where it ranks, it's really hard. I don't think about things like that. I just go week to week. As you get to the end of the season, you can kind of sit back and really look back on the things that have happened. That's the same thing that we'll do this year.
“But it's been a great year. Can't argue with that.”
Hard to argue with his recent success at Darlington as well. Harvick’s average finish is 13th, and he hasn’t placed outside the top 10 since 2012.
His win in May also marked the 50th on the Cup Series for his career.
“I mean, it's really hard to define 'legacy' until it's over, right?" Harvick said afterward. “I think you're still writing the book of what you want to do, how you want things to go going forward. I know for me, it's (being) super-focused on competition and doing exactly what we did today. That's winning races and putting yourself in a position to win a championship.”
