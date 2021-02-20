Spurred by 16-0 run, Florence Christian girls cruise past Highlanders in SCISA 3A state tournament

Minton likely will need another strong offensive night from his go-to scorers. Bradley and Stewart led the way with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Kenzie Feagin added 13 points.

Nine of those came via 3-pointers as the Eagles were able to double up Heathwood at the half, 34-17, and increased the lead to 20 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

FCS led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter while holding the Highlanders to single digits in three of the four stanzas.

“Once we got into the rhythm of the game and relaxed a little bit, I was very pleased,” Minton said. “We brought a younger team here than we normally have the last few years, so I was really pleased with Kylie and the leadership and energy she showed.

“Kenzie hit some big shots and Bradley played great. I thought Kylie’s leadership was big early on and Mary and Emily played great defense with a lot of intensity.”

Brooklyn Moore and Virginia Bowers each led Heathwood with eight points. The Highlanders wound up scoring nearly as many points from the free throw line (14) as they did from the field (16).