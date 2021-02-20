Spurred by 16-0 run, Florence Christian girls cruise past Highlanders in SCISA 3A state tournament

SUMTER, S.C. — The early 16-0 run was easy to see in Florence Christian School’s 56-30 victory over Heathwood Hall in the SCISA 3A state tournament.
What might have been missed, however, was everything on the defensive side leading up to Friday’s turning point for the Eagles at the Sumter Civic Center.
“Bradley (Brown) and Kylie (Stewart) at the top of the press — that’s what you see,” Eagles coach Neil Minton said of his top two scorers. “But what you don’t see behind it is Emily (Eason) and Mary (Margaret Sterling) covering the right passes and making those girls dribble longer than they really want to.
“That allows Kylie and Bradley to really excel on getting their hands on the ball and putting pressure on the ball.”
Forced turnovers and crisp passing in the opening stanza allowed FCS to take control with the key surge. Brown and Stewart combined for 10 points as the third-seeded Eagles built a 19-6 lead and were never really challenged the rest of the way by the sixth-seeded Highlanders.
Improving to 12-2, FCS now turns its attention to second-seeded First Baptist and a 4 p.m. matchup Tuesday back in Sumter. The two teams have not met yet this season.
“They have a big girl in the middle who is really good and a long, athletic guard,” Minton said. “They’ve got some shooters and they’re well-coached, so they’re going to be a really tough team for us and we’ve got to play really well.”
Minton likely will need another strong offensive night from his go-to scorers. Bradley and Stewart led the way with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Kenzie Feagin added 13 points.
Nine of those came via 3-pointers as the Eagles were able to double up Heathwood at the half, 34-17, and increased the lead to 20 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
FCS led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter while holding the Highlanders to single digits in three of the four stanzas.
“Once we got into the rhythm of the game and relaxed a little bit, I was very pleased,” Minton said. “We brought a younger team here than we normally have the last few years, so I was really pleased with Kylie and the leadership and energy she showed.
“Kenzie hit some big shots and Bradley played great. I thought Kylie’s leadership was big early on and Mary and Emily played great defense with a lot of intensity.”
Brooklyn Moore and Virginia Bowers each led Heathwood with eight points. The Highlanders wound up scoring nearly as many points from the free throw line (14) as they did from the field (16).
“The (refs) did a great job; it’s just that we’re trying to pressure the ball and play really hard and we got a little handsy and touchy at times,” Minton said. “We’ve got to do a better job of that, but our depth really paid off. We never really got anybody in super foul trouble, and the bench was able to come in and maintain the lead and box out and do the little things like that.
“They gave good minutes tonight.”
HH;6;11;5;8 – 30
FC;19;15;6;16 – 56
HEATHWOOD HALL (30)
Moore 8, Bowers 8, Edwards 4, Tuller 4, Frick 2, Mullins 2, Wood.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (56)
Bradley Brown 17, Kylie Stewart 16, Kenzie Feagin 13, Eason 5, Sterling 2, Broach 2, Turner 1.
RECORDS: HH 3-9. FCS 12-2.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will face second-seeded First Baptist on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.