Start time for FMU baseball moved up to 1 p.m. Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Francis Marion University baseball team will host Augusta University for a single game Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

The start time for the contest is earlier than previously announced (6 p.m.) due to the forecast of rain on Wednesday night.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

FMU owns a 15-10 record, while Augusta is 7-16. The Patriots have won 53 of the previous 83 meetings between the two schools.

Francis Marion will send sophomore southpaw Chas DeBruhl (0-0, 3.60 ERA), to the mound against the Jaguars for his fourth career start.

The Patriots are led by senior third baseman Todd Mattox who is batting .384 with nine doubles, four triples (ninth-best in Division II), and 16 runs batted in. Mattox has safely reached base in 68 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. He is 20 games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .378 with three doubles, five home runs, and 21 RBIs, while senior right fielder Will Hardee is batting .367 with 10 doubles and 15 RBI and graduate student Darius Nobles owns a .333 average and leads the team with nine homers and 24 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Stingers drop pair

FLORENCE − Florence-Darlington Tech's softball team dropped a pair of one-run games to Catawba Valley Community College on Monday.

The Stingers (7-7) dropped the opener 4-3 before being shut out in the second contest 1-0.

Mariah Stephens homered and drove in three runs for FDTC in the opener. She had two hits as did Shayla Hunt.

Courtney Watson struck out eight on the mound in both games for the Stingers.

