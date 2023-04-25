FLORENCE, S.C. – Judy Southard isn’t quite sure what to expect come Saturday evening, she said, but knows enough to bring at least one box of tissues.

There will likely be a lot of tears – along with a lot of hugs and laughter as well – as West Florence High School is set to welcome Southard back for a very special 50-year anniversary.

The 1972-73 season was Southard’s first as girls’ basketball coach for the Knights, and also served as the springboard for a long and successful career in not only coaching women’s basketball, but in college athletics overall.

It also marked the start of a very successful five-year period for the Knights which culminated with the 1975-76 4A state championship.

So it seemed like the perfect time to bring Southard back to where it all began, former player Leatha Washington (formerly Lee) said.

“After almost 50 years, we decided that we really wanted to bring her back to that gym and celebrate her and her accomplishments,” Washington said. “And we wanted everyone else to share in that celebration as well.”

The special reunion will take place Saturday in the WFHS gymnasium beginning at 5 p.m. with Southard expected to arrive around 5:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, Washington said, and the public is invited to attend. Dress is casual, she added.

“We’re just going to get together and display some of the items from her coaching career here and from her later career at Marshall,” Washington said.

A Coker University graduate and Athletics Hall of Fame member, Southard has lived in Mount Pleasant since retiring in 2010, but has not been back to Florence since a scouting trip she took about 40 years ago, she said.

So the idea of a reunion came as a bit of surprise.

“My mind was saying that there must be four or five of those ladies that I coached 50 years ago that want to come down to Charleston and eat lunch together,” she said. “And this thing just took off. I have no idea what’s going to happen – they won’t tell me anything. I think they want to surprise me as much as anything.

“But it’s really been an interesting journey for me because it’s made me reflect a lot on my career.”

It was a career that got off to promising start right out of the gate as the Knights went 10-8 and won the region 6-4A tournament – finishing as runners-up in the lower state as well.

The next season saw the team go 16-6 with Region 6 conference and tournament championships in tow along with another lower state runner-up finish.

“I kind of felt like we had a foundation (after that first year), and the following year I had some really good players coming in,” Southard said. “…Her junior year of high school, Leatha Lee’s family relocated to Florence from Miami.

“…She was probably the missing piece.”

WFHS went 21-3 the following season and earned a berth in the state championship game before falling to Aiken, which was led by College of Charleston Hall of Famer Nessie Harris at the time.

“We really thought we should have won it, but we didn’t play like we wanted to,” said Washington, who was a center/forward on the team. “But that was a great motivating factor that next year, and we really wanted to do it and we wanted to do it for our coach. She was that close and we felt like she should have had it that year.

“So the ’75-’76 team did everything she told us to do so that we could be victorious.”

West shrugged off the disappointment of the year before with a dominant 23-1 run the following season and capped it off with a 49-34 victory over Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the state championship game.

“We got better and better and better as a team, and I got better and better and better as a coach,” Southard said. “…Probably the two things we were best known for during those years were the way we could play defense (man-to-man) and we were great handlers of the ball.”

West went 19-3 the following season and won conference and region tournament titles, helping Southard earn the S.C. girls’ sports coach of the year award in ’77. Soon afterwards, Southard departed and began her rise at the collegiate level, starting with an assistant position at the University of Tennessee where she began working on her Master’s Degree.

During that time, she coached under Lady Vols Hall of Famer Pat Summitt, who became an influential figure throughout women’s college basketball and her career, Southard said.

“She helped open a lot of doors,” Southard said of Summitt. “…She was such an important figure in our game. Anybody that ever coached with her, anybody that ever shook her hand, and anybody that ever sat in the same room with her or ever met her would never forget her.”

Southard went on to have her own very successful coaching career, beginning at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She then moved on to Marshall University where the Thundering Herd won five consecutive Southern Conference championships between 1983-88. She earned Coach of the Year honors in ’86, ’87 and ’91.

Southard also still holds the record for most career wins in Marshall history, and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 21 seasons, she compiled a coaching record of 308-230.

Southard then left to serve as Director of Athletics at Texas Women’s University in 1992 and nine years later became Senior Associate Athletic Director at LSU.

She was a member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and served as committee chair from 2006-2008, and additionally served as a member of the SEC Executive Committee from 2004-2007.