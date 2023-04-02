FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence High School football team gathered under one roof Sunday for what might be the last time in quite a while.

The 4A state champs, along with family, friends, SFHS faculty and staff, met in the school auditorium for the season-ending awards ceremony – although this one came with an added bonus at the end.

The Bruins received their state championship rings, with all of the players gathered on and in front of the stage opening their ring boxes simultaneously to a cheering crowd.

It was something coach Drew Marlowe hopes will be a lifelong memory, but also a reminder of what it took to achieve, he added.

“What I told the guys was this ring doesn’t represent one game,” Marlowe said. “It represents three years of really hard work, and that’s what I hope they see when they see this ring for the rest of their lives.”

The rings themselves feature the words “STATE CHAMPIONS” encircling a Bruin head logo in the middle. One side has the word UNDEFEATED with the state of South Carolina coated in SF blue and 15-0 stretched across with AAAA underneath.

The other side features the name of the player or coach and 2022 at the bottom. Inside the ring band features the word RELENTLESS and the score of the championship game against Northwestern, 57-30.

“I thought it turned out pretty good,” Marlowe said. “Hopefully everybody likes it.”

Count quarterback LaNorris Sellers among those that do.

“I like it; it looks really good,” he said. “…All the hard work you put in, it paid off and we had fun doing it, so that’s really all that matters.”

Sellers was not surprisingly among the night’s top honorees when it came to recognizing top team performers along with his all-region, all-state and Shrine Bowl selections as well.

He made the trip in from Columbia where he’s already learning the ropes at the University of South Carolina.

“The workouts, getting adjusted, learning the playbook and all that was kind of tough before, but now I’m getting the hang of it,” Sellers said. “So it’s going smoother now.

“…It’s faster, more intense, more technical. They point out the little things a lot.”

Teammate Jaylin Davis, another top award recipient throughout the ceremony, will soon be suiting up at linebacker for North Greenville University. But it was a special moment to be back among teammates and family one last time, he said.

“To go up on stage and to receive the (awards) for the season…it was really big for us, our families and the entire school,” Davis said. “Especially the senior group that I’m with. We built a bond since middle school and we just transferred it over to high school.

“I’m going to miss this group a lot.”