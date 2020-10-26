State playoffs begin with 7 area teams in mix

FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL state volleyball playoffs begin today, and seven Pee Dee area teams made the truncated postseason field.
Due to the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, rounds were shortened from five to four, meaning mostly just No. 1 or No. 2 seeds will compete in each classification.
There were five from Class A that made it as Johnsonville, East Clarendon, Carvers Bay and Lake View comprise most of the Lower State bracket while McBee finds itself in the Upper State portion.
The Flashes and Wolverines both enter as top seeds having won their respective regions. EC will host Charleston Math & Science while Johnsonville welcomes Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
If both win, they’ll meet in the second round Thursday in Turbeville.
The Bears and Wild Gators enter as No. 2 seeds and will be on the road today. Carvers Bay is at Branchville while Lake View travels to Palmetto Scholars. Should both knock off their higher-seeded opponents, they will meet Thursday at CBHS.
McBee is also a top seed and will host Blackville-Hilda. Should the Panthers win, they’ll face the Dixie/Blackville-Hilda victor on Thursday at home.
The 1A state title match is slated for Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at Dreher High School.
In 2A, the Latta Vikings made the field as a No. 2 seed and will travel to Andrew Jackson. They’ll have to travel to Silver Bluff in the second round, or if there is an upset, they will host Lake Marion on Thursday.
The state championship match for 2A is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Dutch Fork High School.
Finally, in 4A, West Florence earned the No. 2 seed in Region 6-4A and will travel to face South Aiken. A win gives the Knights another road trip, this time to Hilton Head Island, or they could host in the second round if Myrtle Beach earns the upset. The Seahawks got an at-large bid from Region 6-4A.
The 4A championship match will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Irmo High School.
