top story
PREP ATHLETICS

State playoffs for baseball, softball, soccer set to begin next week

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL playoffs for baseball, softball and soccer begin Monday along with the baseball playoffs for SCISA.

And as always, the Pee Dee is well-represented across the board as the brackets started to take full shape Saturday – although not all matchups were available at press time.

District baseball playoffs will begin Tuesday and Hartsville is the top seed in District 5 for 4A. The Red Foxes will host Hilton Head, who earned an at large bid.

South Florence, which earned the No. 3 seed in the region, will be at home against May River to kick things off while Darlington, Wilson and West Florence will begin on the road.

The Tigers earned an at large bid and will travel to Airport. Both Wilson and South Florence are in District 7.

West meanwhile will travel to Beaufort as a No. 4 seed in District 6 while Darlington is a No. 5 seed and will make the journey to James Island in the District 8 playoff bracket.

In 3A, Lake City will host an opening-round game Tuesday with Marlboro County hitting the road. Cheraw and Lee Central will be on the road in 2A with Chesterfield, Latta and Marion all hosting games.

McBee, East Clarendon, Johnsonville and Carvers Bay will be home for their 1A playoff openers, with defending state champion Lake View hitting the road along with C.E. Murray.

SCISA playoffs begin Monday with Trinity Collegiate hosting Porter-Gaud. The winner of that game travels to Hammond on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Lee Academy/Spartanburg Christian winner will face off against Pee Dee Academy and defending 2A champion Williamsburg Academy will host Hilton Head Christian or Greenwood Christian.

The SCHSL softball playoffs begin Wednesday, with Hartsville and South Florence each hosting 4A openers. The top-seeded Red Foxes will take on Airport, who earned an at large bid, while the second-seeded Bruins will host third-seeded Aiken. West Florence and defending lower state champ Darlington will both be on the road.

In 3A, defending lower state champion Dillon begins its quest back to the title series on the road at Swansea. Chesterfield, Marion and Latta will all host games in the 2A playoffs, with the Swamp Foxes facing off against Cheraw. Kingstree will be on the road against Barnwell.

In 1A, defending state champ Lake View is the top seed in District 6 and will host Estill. McBee, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon and Hannah-Pamplico all host games as well with Lamar and Johnsonville hitting the road. The Flashes are scheduled to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday, however.

Switching to boys’ soccer, South Florence, Cheraw and Marion begin the postseason on the road Monday. West Florence, who earned a first-round bye, will host either South Aiken or Bluffton on Wednesday.

On the girls’ side, Hartsville and Marion will be on the road to begin the playoffs Tuesday with the Governor’s School hosting a first-round matchup.

The West Florence girls also earned a bye and will take on either North Augusta or Hilton Head Island on Thursday at Knight Stadium.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Baseball

SCISA

3A

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate

2A

Lee Academy at Spartanburg Christian

Boys’ Soccer

South Florence at Aiken

Cheraw at Brashier MC

Marion at York Prep

TUESDAY

Baseball

SCHSL

4A

Hilton Head at Hartsville

May River at South Florence

Wilson at Airport

West Florence at Beaufort

Darlington at James Island

3A

Bishop England at Lake City

Marlboro County at Hanahan

2A

Liberty at Chesterfield

Buford at Latta

North Central at Marion

Cheraw at TBD

Lee Central at Pelion

1A

Calhoun County at McBee

Military Magnet at East Clarendon

C.E. Murray at St. John’s

Lake View at TBA

TBA at Johnsonville

TBA at Carvers Bay

SCISA

3A

Trinity Collegiate/Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Hilton Head Prep at Laurence Manning

2A

Spartanburg Christian/Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Hilton Head Christian/Greenwood Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Softball

1A

Johnsonville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Girls’ Soccer

Hartsville at South Aiken

Barnwell at Governor’s School

Marion at Gray Collegiate

WEDNESDAY

Softball

4A

Airport at Hartsville

Aiken at South Florence

West Florence at Bluffton

Darlington at James Island

3A

Dillon at Swansea

2A

St. Joseph’s at Chesterfield

Cheraw at Marion

North Central at Latta

Kingstree at Barnwell

1A

Calhoun County at McBee

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

Estill at Lake View

Charleston M&S at East Clarendon

Bridges Prep at Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar at Branchville

Boys’ Soccer

South Aiken/Bluffton at West Florence

THURSDAY

Girls’ Soccer

North Augusta/Hilton Head Island at West Florence

