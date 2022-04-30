State playoffs for baseball, softball, soccer set to begin next week

FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL playoffs for baseball, softball and soccer begin Monday along with the baseball playoffs for SCISA.

And as always, the Pee Dee is well-represented across the board as the brackets started to take full shape Saturday – although not all matchups were available at press time.

District baseball playoffs will begin Tuesday and Hartsville is the top seed in District 5 for 4A. The Red Foxes will host Hilton Head, who earned an at large bid.

South Florence, which earned the No. 3 seed in the region, will be at home against May River to kick things off while Darlington, Wilson and West Florence will begin on the road.

The Tigers earned an at large bid and will travel to Airport. Both Wilson and South Florence are in District 7.

West meanwhile will travel to Beaufort as a No. 4 seed in District 6 while Darlington is a No. 5 seed and will make the journey to James Island in the District 8 playoff bracket.

In 3A, Lake City will host an opening-round game Tuesday with Marlboro County hitting the road. Cheraw and Lee Central will be on the road in 2A with Chesterfield, Latta and Marion all hosting games.

McBee, East Clarendon, Johnsonville and Carvers Bay will be home for their 1A playoff openers, with defending state champion Lake View hitting the road along with C.E. Murray.

SCISA playoffs begin Monday with Trinity Collegiate hosting Porter-Gaud. The winner of that game travels to Hammond on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Lee Academy/Spartanburg Christian winner will face off against Pee Dee Academy and defending 2A champion Williamsburg Academy will host Hilton Head Christian or Greenwood Christian.

The SCHSL softball playoffs begin Wednesday, with Hartsville and South Florence each hosting 4A openers. The top-seeded Red Foxes will take on Airport, who earned an at large bid, while the second-seeded Bruins will host third-seeded Aiken. West Florence and defending lower state champ Darlington will both be on the road.

In 3A, defending lower state champion Dillon begins its quest back to the title series on the road at Swansea. Chesterfield, Marion and Latta will all host games in the 2A playoffs, with the Swamp Foxes facing off against Cheraw. Kingstree will be on the road against Barnwell.

In 1A, defending state champ Lake View is the top seed in District 6 and will host Estill. McBee, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon and Hannah-Pamplico all host games as well with Lamar and Johnsonville hitting the road. The Flashes are scheduled to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday, however.

Switching to boys’ soccer, South Florence, Cheraw and Marion begin the postseason on the road Monday. West Florence, who earned a first-round bye, will host either South Aiken or Bluffton on Wednesday.

On the girls’ side, Hartsville and Marion will be on the road to begin the playoffs Tuesday with the Governor’s School hosting a first-round matchup.

The West Florence girls also earned a bye and will take on either North Augusta or Hilton Head Island on Thursday at Knight Stadium.

