5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Gaffney
3. Summerville
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Spartanburg
9. Lexington
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Hillcrest, JL Mann
4A
1. Northwestern (7)
2. Greenville (4)
3. South Florence (4)
4. South Pointe
5. Hartsville
6. AC Flora
7. James Island
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Westside
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Greenwood, Ridge View, Indian Land
3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Beaufort (2)
3. Daniel (1)
4. Clinton (1)
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Manning
Others receiving votes: Broome, Chapman, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Philip Simmons; Seneca, Hanahan
2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Hampton County
8. Silver Bluff
9. Strom Thurmond
10. (tie) Barnwell
10. (tie) Saluda
Others receiving votes: Woodland, Buford, Ninety-Six, Timberland
1A
1. Christ Church (11)
2. Lewisville (2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
4. Lamar
5. Southside Christian
6. Johnsonville
7. (tie) St. Joseph’s
7. (tie) Lake View
7. (tie) Cross
10. Whale Branch
Others receiving votes: Latta, Carvers Bay, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill, Great Falls