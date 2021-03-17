Steahouse Elite partners with Darlington for May Xfinity race

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and Steakhouse Elite announced a partnership Wednesday on the entitlement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8.
Steakhouse Elite, an industry leader in the burger craft movement, expands its existing partnership for the entitlement of the spring Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the Steakhouse Elite 200.
“Steakhouse Elite has been at the forefront of the burger craft movement, so we welcome them as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to the intense competition of NASCAR’s future stars racing on the track Too Tough To Tame in the Steakhouse Elite 200.”
The Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. The Lady in Black previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020.
“We are pleased to be a part of this official throwback Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington Raceway,” said Ty Freeborn, CEO at Steakhouse Elite. “Steakhouse Elite burgers offer a great opportunity to fire up the grill this weekend and honor mothers across the country with our signature Kobe-Crafted burgers.”
Steakhouse Elite is based in the Bronx, N.Y. To learn more about Steakhouse Elite, visit steakhouseelite.com.
The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will take place on Mother’s Day weekend as part of the new action-packed spring racing events featuring all three premier series on May 7-9.
Darlington will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m.
The famed Cook Out Southern 500 will launch the NASCAR Playoffs for the second consecutive year as part of a Labor Day weekend of racing on Sept. 4-5. The Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m. The Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series Playoff race will once again compete at night on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m.
NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.