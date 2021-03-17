Steakhouse Elite partners with Darlington for May Xfinity race

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and Steakhouse Elite announced a partnership Wednesday on the entitlement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8.

Steakhouse Elite, an industry leader in the burger craft movement, expands its existing partnership for the entitlement of the spring Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the Steakhouse Elite 200.

“Steakhouse Elite has been at the forefront of the burger craft movement, so we welcome them as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to the intense competition of NASCAR’s future stars racing on the track Too Tough To Tame in the Steakhouse Elite 200.”

The Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. The Lady in Black previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020.

