Stearns looks to continue banner year at Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – A lot has changed for Peyton Stearns since her last outing at the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

In fact a lot has changed for her just this year.

Stearns, the 2019 Florence Open runner-up, won the 2022 NCAA singles title competing for the University of Texas in May. That granted her an automatic spot in this year’s U.S. Open in New York, where she fell to Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 28-seeded player in the tournament.

“It’s been chaotic – up and down,” Stearns said of her year. “I think this year has been really, really good for me. I’ve gotten a lot of confidence, got a lot of matches. I was injured last fall with a foot injury, so I think I did a really good job turning around from that and coming to play.

“So really happy with what I’ve been doing.”

Stearns, the No. 4 seed, took her first step toward a possible return to the Florence Open singles finals Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Eleana Yu at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

She is scheduled to face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between seven-seeded Elena-Teodora Cadar and Victoria Hu.

“Coming back here having that (experience) behind me coming off some good wins lately, I feel like I have a lot of confidence,” Stearns said. “Because of that, (I’m) playing really well and trusting my game and going from there.”

That confidence showed early as the Mason, Ohio, native got off to a fast start against Yu and took the first set without dropping a game.

Things tightened up in the second, however, as Stearns held a 3-2 advantage before rattling off three straight games to claim the set and the match.

“I think I mentally let go a little bit – let off the gas,” she said. “I was able to turn that around quickly and come back from that and close it out.”

Stearns was not done for the day though as she worked on refining some details with her coach after the match was over.

“Even if I play a spotless match, there’s always stuff to work on,” she said. “Always try to get out there because maybe I didn’t finish the set and had to do a third for some reason because I didn’t mentally close it out − I’d still have to be playing.

“So that’s how I see it.”

Tuesday marked the end of qualifying as the main draw for both singles and doubles got under way. Olivia Lincer, the top seed in the qualifying draw, made her way into the main field with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sara Daavettila.

Stearns was the only seeded singles player to take the court Tuesday, but a pair of the top doubles teams competed. Akasha Urhobo and Mia Yamakita ousted the third-seed pair of Cadar and Hiroko Kuwata 7-6 (4), 10-3 while the fourth-seeded duo of Riya Bhatia and Dia Evtimova won 6-0, 6-1 over Tamara Barad Itzhaki and Ozlem Uslu.

Play continues Wednesday, where Trinity Collegiate School’s Allie Murrell is slated to take the court as a wild card against Catherine Aulia.