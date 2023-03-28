FLORENCE, S.C. — Stephen Burris was asked about his ideal offense.

“One that scores,” he quipped.

Burris prides himself in the versatility he learned from helping coach the triple option at Socastee, running out of the spread at Conway and even the Air Raid at York. Having played prep football at Northwestern, he has been around quality play for a long time.

He plans to take that experience to his latest job as Lamar’s coach. Burris replaces Josh Pierce, who left after one season to coach Conway. Burris is the Silver Foxes’ third coach in three years (Chad Wilkes left Lamar for Oceanside Collegiate after the 2021 campaign).

Burris was most recently offensive coordinator at Class 4A Ridge View under Derek Howard, who once coached Wilson and was a Morning News Football Coach of the Year.

“We got to the place last year where we had a 400-yard passing night, a 350-yard rushing night, and would have a running back who would have 200 yards receiving and 200 yards rushing,” said Burris, who said the Lamar job will be his first as coach. “I consider myself to have a balanced attack and am comfortable doing whatever it takes to win. I don’t care if I’m 50-50 as long as we’re scoring points.

“I want to get the best kids on the field and take advantage of their talents.”

During the past few months, Burris looked more into coaching on the Class A level, where Lamar is.

“I wanted to challenge myself. I had always done that and came out successfully,” Burris said. “I know Lamar’s history (five state championships since 2002), and friends and colleagues told me Lamar has everything set up for anyone to be successful. It’s a great landing spot for a young coach to come in and do some things and experience that success.”

Burris has worked through the ranks. He’ll be 38 in June.

“I’m in that mid space where I can be young when I need to be and old when they want me to be,” Burris said, laughing.

Burris then talked about how Howard prepared him for this moment.

“When I came to Ridge View, I told (Howard) my goal was to be a head coach, and he said that made me a much more appealing candidate because he knew he could hold me to a higher standard,” Burris said. “Coach Howard has been even more of a brother, offering mentorship when I needed it and hard advice when I needed it. He’s everything you want in a coach.”

Burris, of course, plans to direct the Silver Foxes’ spring practices, and he hopes to start working at Lamar as soon as possible.

“I’m just excited to get to work,” Burris said.