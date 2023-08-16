LAMAR, S.C. – Stephen Burris has quite the task as first-year coach: Keep Lamar’s tradition-rich football program as a state championship contender.

The Silver Foxes, winners of five state championships since 2002, have Burris as their third coach in three seasons (last year’s coach, Josh Pierce, left to take the job at Conway after Chad Wilkes left the year before for Oceanside Collegiate).

Burris might be new to his players, but those players are certainly not new to the field.

“There are a good amount of kids with experience playing in big moments,” said Burris, who was previously a Ridge View assistant. “They’ve won region, I think, eight years in a row now. Last year, even with all the injuries, they still reached (the lower-state semifinals).”

Burris is well aware of the expectations.

“We just focus on the day-to-day things to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to make sure we’re in position to make a run at it in November,” he said.

One player hoping to lead that run is sophomore quarterback Zori Pierce.

“He definitely has some game experience on the varsity level,” Burris said. “He did a good job over the summer during 7-on-7. He has taken to the system probably quicker than any player I’ve seen in the past 10 years or so. We’re encouraging him to be more of a leader. He’s young, but kids will definitely look to him as the guy.”

While last year’s Lamar quarterback, Tyler McManus, settles in at Newberry College, Burris looks at Pierce as one who can become an all-around player.

“He’s kind of a dual threat,” Burris said of Pierce. “He has the ability to hurt you with his legs. And since he has started on the baseball team since eighth grade, he has a very strong and live arm. But we don’t want to put too much on his plate at one time. We just want him to get comfortable in the system.”

Travion McPhail returns at running back, and Burris has high expectations in the backfield for Frankie McCullough. Last year, McPhail rushed for 640 yards and seven touchdowns.

“They are two very athletic and explosive kids,” Burris said. “They bring two different skill sets. (McPhail) is more of a shifty, hurt-you-in-space guy. And Frankie is kind of the hammer – a big, physical and strong kid. We want to get both of them on the field at the same time so you can’t key on just one. That should also take pressure off Zori in the backfield.”

Tavis Dolford, meanwhile, returns to lead the receiving corps after accounting for 423 yards and two scores in 2022.

“He works very hard,” Burris said. “He’s a very quiet kid, but he has sure hands and smooth motion along routes. He comes in and goes to work, and he’s passionate for the game. He’s a winner.”

Middle linebacker Michael McFadden, meanwhile, is expected to anchor the defense.

“He was all-state last year and just goes; he’s like the Energizer Bunny,” Burris said. “We want to keep things centered around him and let him use his athleticism from side to side. He’s probably undersized for this position, but he wants to be so good at that spot, it makes up for it.”

Grayson Booth, meanwhile, will handle special teams.

“He’s probably good from 37-38 yards,” Burris said. “And we hope he continues to improve from there. If he can get his kickoffs consistently to the end zone, that will be another advantage for us.”